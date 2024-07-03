Close
CRIME BLOTTER

2 arrested for drive-by shooting in quiet Edmonds area, more suspects remain

Jul 3, 2024, 1:03 PM

drive-by shooting...

Edmonds Police responding to a crime scene late 2023. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Two suspected drive-by shooters were arrested in Edmonds after a three-week spree of violent incidents along Olympic View Drive. Police are still looking for a third suspect, but officers believe there could be more.

The Edmonds Police Department (EPD) stated officers tracked down two men — 37 and 26 years old — late last month. Both were booked into the Snohomish County Jail while detectives continue to investigate the drive-by shooting, looking for evidence of others who may be involved.

More local crime: Puyallup man walks out of courthouse after sentencing, remains missing

“Beginning in early June, there were repeated calls from community members regarding the sounds of gunshots in the area around the 8100 block of Olympic View Drive,” Josh McClure, a commander within EPD, said in a prepared statement. “Most of the calls came in the late evening and overnight hours. In some instances, investigating officers were able to recover evidence showing multiple different weapons were being fired. Trees and a stop sign were shot, but there were no instances of injury.”

But by June 24, EPD received a call claiming a stray bullet hit someone’s home. Police set up “dedicated surveillance” to monitor the area for drive-by shootings and, a few days later, saw a vehicle drive through with gunfire quickly following. Officers tracked down the car to find it was abandoned.

“Following an extensive search, two suspects were located with the assistance of K9 units from Edmonds and Everett, King County’s Guardian One helicopter and a drone unit,” McClure said.

More Edmonds news: City investigating its police chief for firing her service weapon

Additional arrests are expected to be made as police continue to gather evidence. Anyone with information is asked to call EPD.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

