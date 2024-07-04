Two narrowly escape from a boat fire on Commencement Bay

People aboard a boat in Tacoma’s Commencement Bay barely escaped the flames when their boat caught on fire Thursday morning.

Crews with the Tacoma Fire Department put out the fire on the northeast end of the bay.

According to Tacoma Fire, the Tacoma Police Department rescued two boat occupants from the water.

Photo: Deanna Blanchfield

Foss Tugboat Company tugboats assisted by putting water on the fire until TFD’s Fireboat Destiny arrived on the scene.

Around 10:20 a.m., crews reported that the fire had been knocked down and there were no injuries to report.

Tacoma Fire will be investigating the cause of the fire as soon as it is safe to do so.

Commencement Bay – TFD is currently working on a boat fire in the bay. @TacomaPD rescued the boat’s occupants from the water, and crews are working to put the fire out. pic.twitter.com/3s82B07XXO — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) July 4, 2024