Teen girl shot during altercation at Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood

Jul 3, 2024, 9:05 PM | Updated: 9:45 pm

Police swarm Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood after shooting. (KIRO 7)...

Police swarm Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood after shooting. (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Lynnwood police said a teen girl was shot at Alderwood Mall earlier this evening.

Two groups of teenagers were in some kind of fight near the Food Court around 6 p.m. when someone fired a gun, hitting the girl, Lynnwood police Deputy Chief Patrick Fagan told KIRO 7. Police do not believe the girl was involved in the altercation.

She was taken to a hospital. Fagan could not give an update on her condition.

No suspects were arrested.

Lynnwood police released a post on X with a picture of the suspected shooter.

People inside the mall were told to shelter in place. That order was lifted just before 7:30 p.m.

A witness said he had just left the food court when he heard what sounded like a firework.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest.

