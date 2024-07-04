Teen girl shot during altercation at Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood
Jul 3, 2024, 9:05 PM | Updated: 9:45 pm
(KIRO 7)
Lynnwood police said a teen girl was shot at Alderwood Mall earlier this evening.
— Lynnwood Police (@LynnwoodPD) July 4, 2024
Two groups of teenagers were in some kind of fight near the Food Court around 6 p.m. when someone fired a gun, hitting the girl, Lynnwood police Deputy Chief Patrick Fagan told KIRO 7. Police do not believe the girl was involved in the altercation.
She was taken to a hospital. Fagan could not give an update on her condition.
No suspects were arrested.
Lynnwood police released a post on X with a picture of the suspected shooter.
People inside the mall were told to shelter in place. That order was lifted just before 7:30 p.m.
A witness said he had just left the food court when he heard what sounded like a firework.
This story is developing and will be updated.
