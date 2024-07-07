Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Suspect in custody after firing gun inside Showbox SoDo Friday night

Jul 7, 2024

Seattle police arrested a woman for shooting her gun inside Showbox SoDo. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Seattle police arrested a woman for shooting her gun inside Showbox SoDo Friday night.

Investigators say the suspect opened fire during a concert.

Upon arrival, detectives found a single shell casing, arrested the woman, and recovered the gun. Police say the suspected shooter was injured during the chaos and treated on scene. Detectives also arrested another woman for assault.

KIRO 7 found a video of the shooting and spoke with the person who took the video, off camera. He tells KIRO 7 he couldn’t believe he caught it on film.

To view the video, click here.

Our crews showed the video to people throughout the area. Some people were surprised and disheartened by it.

“Not here in Seattle, man. Come on now. That ain’t us,” a man named Keith said.

Some people KIRO 7 spoke to feel there is a growing gun problem across the country.

“If you are in a situation where people are getting frustrated, angry or violent, then if someone has a gun then it’s probably gonna get pulled. And so, it’s a gun problem,” Dominique, who’s been to several shows at the venue, said.

One of the biggest questions people have about the shooting is how a person was able to get a gun inside the venue. KIRO 7 reached out to the venue for that answer but didn’t hear back.

“Whether it’s alcohol, other kinds of weapons, drugs, illegal substances … like anything can pass through. You might as well frisk everybody for weapons and everything else like that,” Keith said.

