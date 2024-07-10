Massive brush fire closes SR 99 north in Seattle

All lanes on State Route 99 (SR 99) north at the 1st Avenue Bridge in Seattle are blocked Tuesday evening as the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) put out a large fire in the area, according to area officials.

Traffic is being diverted off to the Michigan Street exit. Fire is at the scene, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported on X Tuesday.

Shortly after 6 p.m., the state agency confirmed on X that SR 99 north remained closed. It has suggested drivers use alternate routes and those in the area should expect delays.

The Seattle Department of Transportation also posted on X Tuesday, indicating SFD was fighting a fire on 1st Avenue South at East Marginal Way South. That agency posted a photo of the fire on the scene as well.

.@SeattleFire activity on 1st Ave S at E Marginal Way S. Seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/9pTSmHRsUu — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) July 10, 2024

Seattle Fire Department provides updates on its efforts

A few minutes after 6 p.m. Tuesday, SFD provided an update in an X post on the fire confirming that the department’s firefighters were on the scene at 1st Avenue South East Marginal Way South putting a brushfire.

The city agency also reported the fire extended to an RV, several semitrucks and at least two utility poles. SFD added that “crews have water on the fire” and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters are on scene at 1st Ave. S. & East Marginal Way S. for a brushfire that extended to an RV, several semi-trucks and at least two utility poles. Crews have water on the fire and no injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/Nwzi3b7AS3 — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) July 10, 2024

SFD confirmed in a separate X post at 6:25 p.m. that the fire was “under control.”

In another X post, SFD stated utility Seattle City Light shut down power to the utility poles but those within a 1/2 mile radius of those poles will be impacted and can expect to see outages. As of 6:45 p.m., Seattle City Light is reporting 568 customer outages, most of them in South Seattle.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.