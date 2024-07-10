Supermarket chains Kroger and Albertsons revealed Tuesday the full list of 579 stores they will sell off to ease antitrust concerns over their proposed giant $24.6 billion merger.

The list includes 124 stores in the state of Washington, the most of any state in this transaction. A distribution center in Auburn is also one of six that will be sold in the deal. (A PDF of all the stores, distribution centers and plants involved in this plan can be seen here.)

Of the 124 stores impacted in this plan, Seattle will see the most change as 16 stores will be affected. In addition, nine stores in Vancouver, Washington, are on the list. Tacoma, Bellevue and Bellingham each have five locations on the list as well.

In addition, 62 stores in Oregon will change ownership.

The combined companies announced earlier this year the plan to sell the stores across multiple states for $2.9 billion to C&S Wholesale Grocers, a New Hampshire-based company that includes the Piggly Wiggly Supermarkets chains as part of its portfolio.

Kroger currently operates Fred Meyer and Quality Food Center (QFC) stores and Albertsons owns Safeway and Haggen. However, the QFC and Haggen banners would be sold to C&S as part of the deal that has been revised multiple times. Kroger operates 55 QFC stores in Washington.

Previous coverage: Kroger, Albertsons alter their merger plans, include Haggen in new deal

C&S would also license the Albertsons banner in California and Wyoming and the Safeway banner in Arizona and Colorado. C&S would also get access to some private-label brands in the stores. Under the proposal, C&S would keep all of the stores open and honor any labor agreements.

“We are confident this expanded divestiture package will provide the stores, supporting assets and expert operators needed to ensure these stores continue to successfully serve their communities for many generations to come,” C&S CEO Eric Winn said in a statement earlier this year.

The companies have started notifying staff at affected locations, Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen wrote in a memo to employees on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported. McMullen told impacted workers they will become employees of C&S Wholesale Grocers after the transaction closes. Until that time comes, those people at affected stores will remain as Kroger and Albertsons staff. C&S has committed to transferring pay and health plans and assuming all collective bargaining agreements, McMullen added, according to Bloomberg.

Reaction to the latest merger announcement

According to the trade publication Supermarket News, Kroger issued a statement following the list’s release, saying the divestiture plan “is critical to bringing the meaningful and measurable benefits of our merger with Albertsons to associates, customers and communities across America.”

“C&S committed to ensuring zero stores will close as a result of the merger, all frontline associates will remain employed, all existing collective bargaining agreements will continue, and associates will continue to receive industry-leading benefits alongside bargained-for wages,” the statement added.

Kroger went on to praise C&S while noting that the company’s “strong operational focus coupled with its experienced management team and financial resources will position it to successfully operate divested stores for years to come.”

In response, a coalition of United Food & Commercial Workers local unions — UFCW 7, UFCW 324, UFCW 400, UFCW 770 and UFCW 3000 — released their own statement about the development.

“Today’s announcement changes nothing. The merger is not a done deal, far from it. We remain focused on stopping the proposed mega-merger for the same reasons we have stated since it was first announced over 20 months ago — because we know it would harm workers, it would harm shoppers, it would harm suppliers and communities, and it is illegal,” the statement begins.

Earlier union comments: History is doomed to repeat itself if Kroger-Albertsons merger happens

Ferguson has previously expressed fear about the merger

The unions’ statement also noted the previous rejection of the Kroger-Albertsons merger by the attorneys general in Colorado, Phil Weiser, and Washington, Bob Ferguson.

While Ferguson has not yet officially commented on the release the list of stores to be sold, he has been vocal about his concerns about a potential Kroger-Albertsons merger in the past.

“If Kroger and Albertson’s merge, they will – simply put – dwarf the competition,” Ferguson said when he filed a lawsuit on behalf of the state in January. “Shoppers will have fewer choices and less competition, and that results in higher prices.”

Washington lawsuit: Kroger-Albertson merger ‘bad’ for consumers, attorney general’s office says

Ferguson has claimed C&S is a small operation he predicts would be quickly overwhelmed by competition from the newly combined Kroger-Albertsons stores.

He compared it to when Albertsons merged with Safeway in 2015. Under a divestiture plan, they sold 146 stores to regional supermarket chain Haggen, which went bankrupt a year later.

Also, before the store list became public, Ferguson issued a separate press release Monday to announce the resolution of a price-fixing antitrust lawsuit against companies who artificially raised the cost of chicken in Washington, he said part of the $37.7 million he was able to recover will be used to block the proposed Kroger-Albertsons merger.

“The remaining funds will be used for future antitrust work, including the office’s challenge of the proposed merger of Kroger and Albertsons,” the release reads. “The attorney general’s Antitrust Division receives 100% of its funding from successful case outcomes.”

What’s next for the Kroger-Albertsons merger?

The two grocery chains first announced their proposed merger in October 2022.

However, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced in late February that it has sued to block what would be largest proposed supermarket merger in U.S. history, alleging the deal is “anticompetitive.”

In a press release at that time, the FTC stated the proposed deal will “eliminate fierce competition” between the two brands, which would lead to “higher prices for groceries and other essential household items for millions of Americans.”

In addition, the FTC’s statement cites the thousands of grocery store workers who would be affected and how the merger would “immediately erase aggressive competition for workers, threatening the ability of employees to secure higher wages, better benefits, and improved working conditions.”

Meanwhile, Kroger and Albertsons said earlier this year, their own future is at risk if they don’t combine forces in order to compete in the changing retail landscape.

Additional Kroger coverage: Grocery store chain to pay nearly $50M to Washington to combat fentanyl crisis

“Blocking this merger would only serve to strengthen larger, non-unionized retailers like Walmart, Costco, and Amazon by allowing them to maintain and increase their overwhelming and growing dominance of the grocery industry,” a statement reads.

As Reuters noted in its previous coverage, U.S. District Judge Adrienne Nelson in Portland, Oregon, will preside over a hearing on the FTC’s bid for a preliminary injunction to block the merger on Aug. 26.

The 124 Washington stores to be divested in the Kroger-C&S plan

Once again PDF of the full list of stores impacted in Washington and across the U.S. by the Kroger announcement can be viewed here. The list of stores in the state of Washington affected is below:

Haggen: 1406 Lake Tapps Pkwy. E in Auburn

1406 Lake Tapps Pkwy. E in Auburn Safeway: 101 Auburn Way S in Auburn

101 Auburn Way S in Auburn Albertsons: 2108 W Main St. in Battle Ground

2108 W Main St. in Battle Ground Safeway: 904 W Main St. in Battle Ground

904 W Main St. in Battle Ground QFC: 201 NE State Route 300 in Belfair

201 NE State Route 300 in Belfair QFC: 10116 NE 8th St. in Bellevue

10116 NE 8th St. in Bellevue QFC: 2636 Bellevue Way NE in Bellevue

2636 Bellevue Way NE in Bellevue QFC: 3550 Factoria Blvd. SE in Bellevue

3550 Factoria Blvd. SE in Bellevue QFC: 15600 NE 8th St. Ste K1 in Bellevue

15600 NE 8th St. Ste K1 in Bellevue QFC: 1510 145th Pl. SE in Bellevue

1510 145th Pl. SE in Bellevue Haggen: 2814 Meridian in Bellingham

2814 Meridian in Bellingham Haggen: 1401 12th St. in Bellingham

1401 12th St. in Bellingham Haggen: 210 36th St. in Bellingham

210 36th St. in Bellingham Haggen: 2900 Woburn St. in Bellingham

2900 Woburn St. in Bellingham Safeway: 1275 E Sunset Dr. in Bellingham

1275 E Sunset Dr. in Bellingham Safeway: 21301 Highway 410 in Bonney Lake

21301 Highway 410 in Bonney Lake QFC: 18921 Bothell Way NE in Bothell

18921 Bothell Way NE in Bothell QFC: 22833 Bothell Everett Highway in Bothell

22833 Bothell Everett Highway in Bothell Safeway: 20711 Bothell Highway in Bothell

20711 Bothell Highway in Bothell Safeway: 1401 NE McWilliams Rd. in Bremerton

1401 NE McWilliams Rd. in Bremerton Safeway: 138 SW 148th St. in Burien

138 SW 148th St. in Burien Haggen: 757 Haggen Dr. in Burlington

757 Haggen Dr. in Burlington Safeway: 17023 SE 272nd St. in Covington

17023 SE 272nd St. in Covington Safeway: 27035 Pacific Highway S, in Des Moines

27035 Pacific Highway S, in Des Moines Safeway: 510 Grant Rd. in East Wenatchee

510 Grant Rd. in East Wenatchee QFC: 22828 100th Ave. W in Edmonds

22828 100th Ave. W in Edmonds Safeway: 400 N Ruby St. in Ellensburg

400 N Ruby St. in Ellensburg QFC: 1009 Monroe Ave. in Enumclaw

1009 Monroe Ave. in Enumclaw QFC: 2615 Broadway in Everett

2615 Broadway in Everett Safeway: 4128 Rucker Ave. in Everett

4128 Rucker Ave. in Everett Safeway: 5802 134th Pl. SE in Everett

5802 134th Pl. SE in Everett Safeway: 2109 SW 336th St. in Federal Way

2109 SW 336th St. in Federal Way Haggen: 1815 Main St. in Ferndale

1815 Main St. in Ferndale Albertsons: 11330 51st Ave. NW in Gig Harbor

11330 51st Ave. NW in Gig Harbor Safeway: 4831 Point Fosdick Dr. NW in Gig Harbor

4831 Point Fosdick Dr. NW in Gig Harbor Safeway: 10105 224th St. E in Graham

10105 224th St. E in Graham QFC: 540 NW Gilman Blvd. in Issaquah

540 NW Gilman Blvd. in Issaquah Safeway: 735 NW Gilman Blvd. Ste B in Issaquah

735 NW Gilman Blvd. Ste B in Issaquah Safeway: 1451 Highlands Dr. NE in Issaquah

1451 Highlands Dr. NE in Issaquah Safeway: 6850 NE Bothell Way in Kenmore

6850 NE Bothell Way in Kenmore QFC: 13304 SE 240th St. in Kent

13304 SE 240th St. in Kent Safeway: 13101 SE Kent-Kangley Rd. in Kent

13101 SE Kent-Kangley Rd. in Kent QFC: 11224 NE 124th St. in Kirkland

11224 NE 124th St. in Kirkland QFC: 425 Urban Plaza Ste 100, in Kirkland

425 Urban Plaza Ste 100, in Kirkland Safeway: 12519 NE 85th St. in Kirkland

12519 NE 85th St. in Kirkland Safeway: 10020 NE 137th St. in Kirkland

10020 NE 137th St. in Kirkland QFC: 4775 Whitman Ln. SE in Lacey

4775 Whitman Ln. SE in Lacey Safeway: 4700 Yelm Highway SE in Lacey

4700 Yelm Highway SE in Lacey Safeway: 717 State Route 9 NE in Lake Stevens

717 State Route 9 NE in Lake Stevens Safeway: 2930 Ocean Beach Highway in Longview

2930 Ocean Beach Highway in Longview QFC: 7500 196th St. SW Ste B in Lynnwood

7500 196th St. SW Ste B in Lynnwood Safeway: 19500 SR 99 in Lynnwood

19500 SR 99 in Lynnwood QFC: 22131 SE 237th St. in Maple Valley

22131 SE 237th St. in Maple Valley Safeway: 26916 Maple Valley Rd. in Maple Valley

26916 Maple Valley Rd. in Maple Valley Haggen: 3711 88th St. NE in Marysville

3711 88th St. NE in Marysville Safeway: 1258 State St. in Marysville

1258 State St. in Marysville QFC: 8421 SE 68th St. on Mercer Island

8421 SE 68th St. on Mercer Island QFC: 7823 SE 28th St. on Mercer Island

7823 SE 28th St. on Mercer Island Safeway: 16304 Bothell-Everett Highway in Mill Creek

16304 Bothell-Everett Highway in Mill Creek Safeway: 19651 SRE 2 in Monroe

19651 SRE 2 in Monroe QFC: 22803 44th Ave. W in Mountlake Terrace

22803 44th Ave. W in Mountlake Terrace Safeway: 315 E. College Way in Mt Vernon

315 E. College Way in Mt Vernon QFC: 11700 Mukilteo Speedway in Mukilteo

11700 Mukilteo Speedway in Mukilteo QFC: 6940 Coal Creek Pkwy. SE in Newcastle

6940 Coal Creek Pkwy. SE in Newcastle QFC: 460 E North Bend Way in North Bend

460 E North Bend Way in North Bend Haggen: 31565 State Route 20, #1 in Oak Harbor

31565 State Route 20, #1 in Oak Harbor Haggen: 1313 Cooper Point Rd. SW in Olympia

1313 Cooper Point Rd. SW in Olympia Safeway: 4280 Martin Way E in Olympia

4280 Martin Way E in Olympia QFC: 1890 Irondale Rd. in Port Hadlock

1890 Irondale Rd. in Port Hadlock Albertsons: 1434 Olney Ave. SE in Port Orchard

1434 Olney Ave. SE in Port Orchard Safeway: 3355 Bethel Rd. SE in Port Orchard

3355 Bethel Rd. SE in Port Orchard Safeway: 370 SW Sedgwick Rd. in Port Orchard

370 SW Sedgwick Rd. in Port Orchard QFC: 515 Sheridan St. in Port Townsend

515 Sheridan St. in Port Townsend Safeway: 708 Shaw Rd. in Puyallup

708 Shaw Rd. in Puyallup Safeway: 611 S Meridian, in Puyallup

611 S Meridian, in Puyallup QFC: 15800 Redmond Way in Redmond

15800 Redmond Way in Redmond QFC: 8867 161st Ave. NE in Redmond

8867 161st Ave. NE in Redmond QFC: 23475 NE Novelty Hill Rd. in Redmond

23475 NE Novelty Hill Rd. in Redmond Safeway: 15000 NE 24th in Redmond

15000 NE 24th in Redmond QFC: 4800 NE 4th St. in, Renton

4800 NE 4th St. in, Renton Safeway: 200 S 3rd St. in Renton

200 S 3rd St. in Renton QFC: 2902 228th Ave. SE, Sammamish

2902 228th Ave. SE, Sammamish QFC: 17847 1st Ave. S in Seattle

17847 1st Ave. S in Seattle QFC: 1600 W Dravus St. in Seattle

1600 W Dravus St. in Seattle QFC: 2500 SW Barton St. in Seattle

2500 SW Barton St. in Seattle QFC: 1401 Broadway in Seattle

1401 Broadway in Seattle QFC: 2707 Rainier Ave. S in Seattle

2707 Rainier Ave. S in Seattle QFC: 1531 NE 145th St. in Seattle

1531 NE 145th St. in Seattle QFC: 11100 Roosevelt Way NE in Seattle

11100 Roosevelt Way NE in Seattle QFC: 4500 Wallingford Ave. N in Seattle

4500 Wallingford Ave. N in Seattle QFC: 9999 Holman Rd. NW in Seattle

9999 Holman Rd. NW in Seattle QFC: 500 Mercer St. in Seattle

500 Mercer St. in Seattle QFC: 4550 42nd Ave. SW in Seattle

4550 42nd Ave. SW in Seattle QFC: 417 Broadway E – No. 2 in Seattle

417 Broadway E – No. 2 in Seattle QFC: 5700 24th Ave. NW in Seattle

5700 24th Ave. NW in Seattle Safeway: 8340 15th Ave. NW in Seattle

8340 15th Ave. NW in Seattle Safeway: 2622 California Ave. SW in Seattle

2622 California Ave. SW in Seattle Safeway: 7340 35th Ave. NE in Seattle

7340 35th Ave. NE in Seattle QFC: 990 E Washington St. in Sequim

990 E Washington St. in Sequim Safeway: 600 Franklin St. in Shelton

600 Franklin St. in Shelton QFC: 600 NW Richmond Beach Rd. in Shoreline

600 NW Richmond Beach Rd. in Shoreline Haggen: 1301 Ave. D in Snohomish

1301 Ave. D in Snohomish Safeway: 1119 13th St. in Snohomish

1119 13th St. in Snohomish Safeway: 2509 E 29th Ave. in Spokane

2509 E 29th Ave. in Spokane Safeway: 14020 E Sprague Ave. in Spokane

14020 E Sprague Ave. in Spokane QFC: 27008 92nd Ave. NW in Stanwood

27008 92nd Ave. NW in Stanwood QFC: 11104 Pacific Ave. S in Tacoma

11104 Pacific Ave. S in Tacoma QFC: 4101 49th Ave. NE, in Tacoma

4101 49th Ave. NE, in Tacoma Safeway: 1624 72nd St. E in Tacoma

1624 72nd St. E in Tacoma Safeway: 2637 N Pearl St. in Tacoma

2637 N Pearl St. in Tacoma Safeway: 3842 Bridgeport Way in Tacoma

3842 Bridgeport Way in Tacoma Safeway: 705 Trosper Rd. SW in Tumwater

705 Trosper Rd. SW in Tumwater Safeway: 500 Cleveland Ave. SE in Tumwater

500 Cleveland Ave. SE in Tumwater QFC: 3505 SE 192nd Ave. in Vancouver

3505 SE 192nd Ave. in Vancouver Safeway: 6701 E Mill Plain Blvd. in Vancouver

6701 E Mill Plain Blvd. in Vancouver Safeway: 6711 NE 63rd St. in Vancouver

6711 NE 63rd St. in Vancouver Safeway: 408 NE 81st St. in Vancouver

408 NE 81st St. in Vancouver Safeway: 2615 NE 112th Ave. in Vancouver

2615 NE 112th Ave. in Vancouver Safeway: 6700 NE 162nd Ave., Ste 500 in Vancouver

6700 NE 162nd Ave., Ste 500 in Vancouver Safeway: 13023 NE Highway 99, Ste 1 in Vancouver

13023 NE Highway 99, Ste 1 in Vancouver Safeway: 3707 N Main St. in Vancouver

3707 N Main St. in Vancouver Safeway: 14300 NE 20th Ave. in Vancouver

14300 NE 20th Ave. in Vancouver Haggen: 17641 Garden Way NE in Woodinville

17641 Garden Way NE in Woodinville Safeway: 5702 Summitview Ave. in Yakima

Contributing: Heather Bosch, KIRO Newsradio; The Associated Press

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.