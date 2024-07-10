Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

One dead, six injured in Belltown apartment fire; 50 residents displaced

Jul 10, 2024, 7:02 AM | Updated: 7:03 am

belltown apartment fire...

Seattle Fire Department responding to a previous incident in 2024. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A two-alarm fire at an apartment building in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood killed one person and injured another six, according to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD).

The fire started just after 2 a.m. Wednesday at the Vine Court Apartments, an affordable housing complex. SFD officials stated the fire started on the third floor of the building and spread to the fourth floor.

Among the six injured, one was taken to the hospital in “critical condition.”

More on local fires: Pioneer Fire on north shore of Lake Chelan deemed ‘disaster,’ continues to spread

“Somebody died and they said someone else who went to the hospital is not in good condition,” a resident of the complex said. “I was in there choking to death.”

Approximately 50 people needed to evacuate the building in total.

“It was a bit of a chaotic scene a lot of people trying to get out of the building there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the third floor,” SFD spokesperson Kaila Lafferty told KIRO Newsradio. “Some people had to be pulled from windows from the third and fourth floor, using ladder trucks and stuff like that. They were assisting people coming out of hallways. There was a lot of smoke.”

“I was getting ready to jump out the window,” one resident at Vince Court apartments said. “That’s how close (the fire) was to me.”

More on local fire stations: Mount Vernon fire station burns down, leaves volunteers with a lot of work

The fire is now under control as crews remain at the scene. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) confirmed one person was arrested in connection with the fire.

There is no information about a potential cause, as of this reporting. It was the third major fire overnight in Seattle, according to SFD.

Contributing: Sam Campbell and Luke Duecy, KIRO Newsradio

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

