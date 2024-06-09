Pioneer Fire on north shore of Lake Chelan causes immediate evacuations

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 3 evacuation order for the Rex Creek area due to a fire that has grown 300 acres in size on the north shore of Lake Chelan.

A Level 1 has additionally been issued for the north shore of Lake Chelan between Canoe Creek and Meadow Creek.

A Level 3 evacuation order means to leave immediately as danger is current or imminent, according to the Chelan County Fire District’s resource guide. A Level 1 order means for residents to simply be on “alert.”

State and local fire crews are on the scene attempting to contain the fire, being dubbed as the Pioneer Fire because its ignition point is believed to be near Pioneer Creek. It started around 12:30 p.m., according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources via NCWLIFE.

Hikers should not attempt to travel in the area due to fire danger, according to Chelan County deputies.

The firefighting crew is receiving the assistance of four helicopters as the location of the fire is only accessible via boat.

The cause is undetermined and is currently under investigation. Additional air and ground resources are expected later today, according to NCWLIFE.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

