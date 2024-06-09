Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Pioneer Fire on north shore of Lake Chelan causes immediate evacuations

Jun 9, 2024, 2:03 PM | Updated: 2:04 pm

lake chelan pioneer fire...

Pioneer Fire prompts evacuations just north of Chelan. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 3 evacuation order for the Rex Creek area due to a fire that has grown 300 acres in size on the north shore of Lake Chelan.

A Level 1 has additionally been issued for the north shore of Lake Chelan between Canoe Creek and Meadow Creek.

MyNorthwest meteorologist Ted Buehner: Could the Great Seattle Fire of 1889 happen again?

A Level 3 evacuation order means to leave immediately as danger is current or imminent, according to the Chelan County Fire District’s resource guide. A Level 1 order means for residents to simply be on “alert.”

State and local fire crews are on the scene attempting to contain the fire, being dubbed as the Pioneer Fire because its ignition point is believed to be near Pioneer Creek. It started around 12:30 p.m., according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources via NCWLIFE.

Hikers should not attempt to travel in the area due to fire danger, according to Chelan County deputies.

The firefighting crew is receiving the assistance of four helicopters as the location of the fire is only accessible via boat.

More local fires: One dead, three rescued from fire in North Seattle vacant apartment

The cause is undetermined and is currently under investigation. Additional air and ground resources are expected later today, according to NCWLIFE.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest News

Garfield High School, located in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood....

Samantha Lomibao, KIRO 7 News

Seattle community joins forces to support Garfield High School’s prom

The Seattle community joined forces to create a night to remember for students following the tragic shooting at Garfield High School this week. It’s been a heavy week for so many after 17-year-old Amarr Murphy was shot and killed trying to stop a fight. “Everything kind of just came to just a screeching halt. Decorations got […]

1 hour ago

trader joe's greenwood...

Frank Sumrall

Trader Joe’s to open new location in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood

Trader Joe’s is opening a new store in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood at Northwest 87th Street and Greenwood Avenue North.

4 hours ago

Image: The sign entering Ocean Shores can be seen. (Image courtesy of KIRO 7)...

Steve Coogan

2 seriously injured in plane crash near the Ocean Shores airport

Crews who arrived on the scene of the Ocean Shores plane crash discovered a single-engine plane in what was described as "a marshy area."

15 hours ago

2-year-old girl missing...

Frank Sumrall

Missing Pullman girl, 2, likely with couple who fled to Mexico

Police officials said the missing 2-year-old girl was supposed to be returned to her mother Monday, but that never happened. 

20 hours ago

Image: Detectives in Pierce County are looking to identify a suspect who is wanted for the May rape...

Steve Coogan

Sheriffs in Pierce County release sketch of wanted rape suspect

Detectives in Pierce County are looking to identify a suspect who is wanted for the May rape of a 19-year-old woman in Tacoma.

21 hours ago

Image: A person puts their ballot in a drop box on Oct. 27, 2020 at a library in Seattle....

The KIRO Newsradio staff with wire reports

Judge denies state GOP attempt to keep initiatives’ financial impact off ballot

A judge ruled Friday that what have are known as "financial warning labels" must be included with initiatives on the November ballot.

22 hours ago

Pioneer Fire on north shore of Lake Chelan causes immediate evacuations