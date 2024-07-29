Rainfall strikes Seattle for just the sixth time on record on July 29

Back in 2009 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), July 29 was the first time SEA exceeded 100 degrees with a new all-time high temperature of 103. Then the heat dome of late June 2021 completely erased that record with a new all-time high of 108 degrees.

July 29 also happens to be one of the driest dates in Seattle history. Referencing weather records dating back to the 1890s, measurable rain fell on this date only six times at the old Federal Building weather station and just four times at SEA. Today’s rain has made that now five times at SEA. Measurable rain is defined as one one-hundredth of an inch or more.

More local weather: Region suffering through first rainless July since 2021

There has not been any significant rainfall since June 3 at SEA and until today, there was no rain this month. This dry period means that the oil build-up on roadways with rain falling will make driving conditions slick. Take it easy on the roads Monday.

This is Seafair week. The Blue Angels and other air show participants arrive early this week, make practice runs Thursday and Friday, and perform during the weekend. The hydros also arrive early this week from the Tri-Cities and make their preparations during the week before racing over the weekend.

More on Seafair: It’s almost time for Seafair’s big weekend: Blue Angels and hydroplanes

Monday’s wet weather is expected to be short-lived with high temperatures only in the cool 60s. Then higher pressure aloft begins to build over the Pacific Northwest and continues through the rest of the week. Cloud cover Tuesday will give way to a growing amount of sunshine through the weekend with temperatures ramping up into the upper 70s and 80s Wednesday and into the weekend – ideal Seafair weather.

Monday’s meager rainfall amounts will not be enough to douse the wildfire threat. Much of the state remains in abnormally dry or moderate drought conditions. With the sunshine and warmer temperatures bouncing back through the week, remain careful with any burning materials.

Wildfires and smoke seemingly surround Western Washington with fires in Western Canada, Eastern Washington, Oregon and California. Thus far, the onshore flow of fresh air from the Pacific Ocean has kept Western Washington air quality in the good category. Any local fires could and likely will change that.

More from Ted Buehner: Sub-80 temperatures finally arrive amid region’s driest time of the year

The sunny dry weather will also greet the Seattle Mariners as they return Friday from their road trip to host one of the best teams in Major League Baseball, the Philadelphia Phillies. Like Seafair, the weather should be ideal for the weekend three-game series.

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. You can read more of Ted’s stories here and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter.