July is usually the warmest and driest month of the year for Seattle and most of the Pacific Northwest. This month is certainly holding to that norm with above-average temperatures and no rainfall thus far.

There is no rain in sight for at least into the coming weekend.

Average temperatures during the middle of July in the interior of Western Washington are in the mid and upper 70s. Along the coast, averages hang around the upper 60s. High temperatures this week in the interior will range from the mid-70s into the 80s, though south of Puget Sound, the mercury may rise into the lower 90s. Lows are expected to remain mild, ranging from the mid-50s to the mid-60s.

The weather pattern of higher pressure aloft over the region this week will preserve the sunshine and dry conditions. The exception will be along the coast where marine clouds will be present. Each night, the clouds surge inland to some degree before retreating to the coastline each day. This onshore flow from the Pacific Ocean will help keep high temperatures from climbing even higher than what has been forecasted. In addition, a threat of thunderstorms is possible around mid-week in the Cascades.

Now about four weeks following the summer solstice, it may be hard to believe that the final 9 p.m. sunset of the year will be on Wednesday evening along with the final sunrise before 5:30 a.m. The length of daylight each day is now growing shorter by about two minutes per day.

Upcoming weather for Seattle sporting events

The kick-off weather for the Seattle Sounders Wednesday evening and again Saturday will have temperatures in the lower 80s. The Seattle Mariners return from the All-Star break to take on the Houston Astros for a three-game series starting on Friday with temperatures again in the lower 80s at first pitch.

For night sky watchers, skies will be clear for the next full moon – the Buck Moon on Sunday.

Considering beyond the coming weekend, the current dry weather pattern looks to continue well into next week. In fact, it is possible there will not be any rainfall through the end of the month. The last time July had no rainfall in Seattle and the surrounding areas was in 2021. Yet if the longer-range outlook is on track, temperatures have the chance to cool closer to those averages thanks to a stronger onshore flow from the Pacific.

