Summer is beginning to look more “normal” in Western Washington.

“The hottest part of the heat wave is over and nature’s air conditioning is helping us out,” KIRO Nesradio meteorologist Ted Buehner said. “In fact, we won’t see a chance of rain for the next 10-14 days.”

The low 80s may still seem hot to many here, but nothing like the weather we’ve seen in the past few days. After record-breaking temperatures in the 90s and even 100s, we are easing up on the gas pedal and getting back to what we’re used to in July.

“We are in the midst of it,” Buehner explained. “July is the hottest, driest month of the year.”

After the sweat dissipates, people can look forward to a weekend with clear skies and temperatures in the 80s.

“That’s better than the 90s,” Buehner said.

It will be much cooler at the coast in the 60s and 70s, and around Everett and north it will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Inland, the hottest areas will be closer to the Cascade Foothills, with highs in the low 90s, according to Nick Allard, KIRO 7 meteorologist.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for areas east of the Cascades. Conditions are hot and dry now, but on the east slopes and into Central Washington, winds will become gusty out of the northwest through Wednesday. Some gusts around the Ellensburg and Yakima regions will top 40 mph late Wednesday.

Fire risk remains high.

“Be careful when burning materials,” Buehner explained.

With the lack of rain, laws and vegetation are drying out. However, there is no burn ban.

“You can still use your BBQs, but be very careful,” Buehner said.

As temperatures drop, Buehner noted on stat he found relevant.

“In the 20th century, we averaged three days a year in the 90s,” he said. “Every year since the turn of the century, we’ve had six per year.”

