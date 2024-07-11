Close
6.4-magnitude earthquake recorded off Vancouver Island coast

Jul 11, 2024, 9:00 AM | Updated: 12:49 pm

Vancouver earthquake...

U.S. Geological Survey's map (with circle added) of the 6.4-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Vancouver Island. (Photo courtesy of USGS)

(Photo courtesy of USGS)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of B.C.’s Vancouver Island Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake, which happened approximately 135 miles away from Port McNeill, was recorded just after 8 a.m. Its epicenter has been pinpointed to 130 miles southwest of Tofino, Vancouver Island.

More local earthquakes: 5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Oregon coast

“Light shaking has been reported in the state of Washington,” WeatherNation wrote on X. “Thankfully, no tsunami is expected.”

There have been no initial reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake, and earthquake experts believe significant damage is unlikely due to the offshore nature of the quake. As of this reporting, 41 people have reported feeling the earthquake to the USGS.

For more information on the latest earthquakes recorded around Seattle and ensuing updates, check out MyNorthwest’s Earthquake Tracker.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

