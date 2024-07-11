6.4-magnitude earthquake recorded off Vancouver Island coast

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of B.C.’s Vancouver Island Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake, which happened approximately 135 miles away from Port McNeill, was recorded just after 8 a.m. Its epicenter has been pinpointed to 130 miles southwest of Tofino, Vancouver Island.

“Light shaking has been reported in the state of Washington,” WeatherNation wrote on X. “Thankfully, no tsunami is expected.”

There have been no initial reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake, and earthquake experts believe significant damage is unlikely due to the offshore nature of the quake. As of this reporting, 41 people have reported feeling the earthquake to the USGS.

