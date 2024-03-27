Close
5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Oregon coast

Mar 27, 2024, 8:50 AM | Updated: 9:43 am

earthquake oregon coast...

Map of the Oregon earthquakes on March 27. (Photo courtesy of USGS)

(Photo courtesy of USGS)

Lisa Brooks's Profile Picture

BY LISA BROOKS


KIRO Newsradio Anchor

A series of earthquakes struck off the Oregon coast Tuesday evening, according to the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences.

They were recorded between 8:20 p.m. and 8:49 p.m.

More on local earthquakes: Small earthquake felt near Port Townsend

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network reports six quakes, ranging in magnitude from 3.9 to 5.7 struck under the Pacific Ocean offshore from Port Orford, Oregon.

All the quakes had a depth of 6.2 miles and were all located between 103 and 110 miles from the community.

There were no reports of damage.

More from Lisa Brooks: SPD, FBI investigating string of Seattle bank robberies

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network is a collaboration between the University of Washington (UW) and University of Oregon, sponsored by the U.S. Geological Survey.

For all earthquake updates in Washington and surrounding areas, check MyNorthwest’s earthquake tracker.

You can read more of Lisa Brooks’ stories here. Follow Lisa on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here.

