5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Oregon coast

A series of earthquakes struck off the Oregon coast Tuesday evening, according to the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences.

They were recorded between 8:20 p.m. and 8:49 p.m.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network reports six quakes, ranging in magnitude from 3.9 to 5.7 struck under the Pacific Ocean offshore from Port Orford, Oregon.

All the quakes had a depth of 6.2 miles and were all located between 103 and 110 miles from the community.

There were no reports of damage.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network is a collaboration between the University of Washington (UW) and University of Oregon, sponsored by the U.S. Geological Survey.

