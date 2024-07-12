‘Crime tax’ in Snohomish County is on the November ballot

A “crime tax” in Snohomish County will be on the ballot in November.

According to The Everett Herald, a 0.2% increase in their sales tax is proposed. This hike is designed to bolster the county’s criminal justice system and intensify the fight against the opioid crisis.

Jared Mead, a county council member, said the tax is needed because there aren’t a lot of options to find the money needed.

“We do not have enough beds for secure withdrawal, the opioid epidemic is hitting the entire country hard but Snohomish County specifically hard,” Mead told KIRO 7. “And so it’s going to be nice to be able to invest in that and people struggling with substance abuse issues.”

The increase is projected to generate more than $39 million each year — that’s two cents for every $10 spent. A substantial 60% of these funds would be allocated to the county, with plans to reinforce the criminal justice infrastructure and escalate efforts to address the opioid epidemic. The remaining 40% would be distributed among various cities, allowing them to develop tailored strategies.

“Looking at the balance of the proposal and understanding there is a strong element of criminal justice and accountability but it’s balanced with things like secure withdrawal management, a secure resource management, EMS needs,” Jason Biermann, a senior policy advisor in the Snohomish County Executive Office, told KIRO 7.