MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

‘Crime tax’ in Snohomish County is on the November ballot

Jul 12, 2024, 10:09 AM

A homeless addict holds pieces of fentanyl. Use of the powerful synthetic opioid that is cheap to p...

A homeless addict holds pieces of fentanyl. Use of the powerful synthetic opioid that is cheap to produce and is often sold as is or laced in other drugs, has exploded. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A “crime tax” in Snohomish County will be on the ballot in November.

According to The Everett Herald, a 0.2% increase in their sales tax is proposed. This hike is designed to bolster the county’s criminal justice system and intensify the fight against the opioid crisis.

Jared Mead, a county council member, said the tax is needed because there aren’t a lot of options to find the money needed.

“We do not have enough beds for secure withdrawal, the opioid epidemic is hitting the entire country hard but Snohomish County specifically hard,” Mead told KIRO 7. “And so it’s going to be nice to be able to invest in that and people struggling with substance abuse issues.”

‘Just senseless violence:’ Neighbors grapple with another shooting along Aurora

The increase is projected to generate more than $39 million each year — that’s two cents for every $10 spent. A substantial 60% of these funds would be allocated to the county, with plans to reinforce the criminal justice infrastructure and escalate efforts to address the opioid epidemic. The remaining 40% would be distributed among various cities, allowing them to develop tailored strategies.

“Looking at the balance of the proposal and understanding there is a strong element of criminal justice and accountability but it’s balanced with things like secure withdrawal management, a secure resource management, EMS needs,” Jason Biermann, a senior policy advisor in the Snohomish County Executive Office, told KIRO 7.

The urgency of the situation is underscored by the latest statistics from the Crime in Washington Annual Report, which reveal a stark increase in reported drug and narcotics violations, surging from 1,467 incidents in 2022 to 2,283 in 2023.

Washington crime report: Hate crimes, youth offenses rise; officer staffing still low

Critics point out that if the measure is approved, some cities in the county could end up with the highest sales tax rates in the U.S., topping out at 10.8%, according to The Lynnwood Times. This could potentially affect consumer spending and the overall cost of living.

Opponents also argue that the tax is regressive, disproportionately affecting lower-income residents who spend a larger portion of their income on taxable goods. Additionally, there is skepticism about the tax’s effectiveness in addressing the issues it aims to fund, such as the opioid crisis and improvements to the criminal justice system.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

