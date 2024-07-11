Locals living along Aurora Avenue in Seattle are dealing with yet another shooting in their neighborhood. The latest happened about 11:30 Wednesday night.

Seattle police said some type of altercation or argument led to the shooting. A man, 52, was shot in the hip. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

“There’s no place here, Seattle, but more broadly it seems like no place around the country where you can go and be safe,” neighbor Scott Reiman told KIRO Newsradio.

Wednesday’s shooting on Aurora follows shootout between pimps

The shooting comes on the heels of a full-blown shootout early Saturday morning, just two blocks away. It was all caught on surveillance video at the corner of Aurora Avenue North and North 101st Street.

More details: Surveillance video captures shootout between rival pimps on Aurora

Multiple shooters were involved, and dozens of shots were fired in just a matter of seconds. Police believe it was part of a turf war between rival pimps. No one was injured but motorists and anyone in the area could have easily been caught in the crossfire.

“There was another shooting which involved automatic weapon fire and bullets going through someone’s house and car and being chased down the street in a residential neighborhood,” neighbor Jim Tillman said.

Reiman said the gunfire was pointless.

“It’s intimidation by the threat of weapons and then just senseless violence where there’s no obvious reason other than to just fight to the death,” Reiman said.

Washington crime report: Hate crimes, youth offenses rise; officer staffing still low

Police have increased patrols in the area and the Seattle Police Department’s (SPD) Gun Violence Reduction Unit detectives are working on these cases. Meanwhile, neighbors are doing what they can.

“A lot of people are encouraging other people in this community to talk to our district representative to see if they can do anything about it,” neighbor Altheia Poteet said.

There are no suspects in either shooting. Police are encourage anyone who may have information to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

James Lynch is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of James’ stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.

More local crime

Follow @James_KIRORadio