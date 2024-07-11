A shootout happened Saturday night, just after 3 a.m., near the corner of Aurora Avenue North and North 101st Street. Neighbors told KIRO Newsradio gunfire could be heard for blocks. Dozens of rounds were fired. KIRO 7 reported that shell casings and bullet-riddled buildings were left behind, but no one was injured.

“I didn’t see it, personally, but I heard about it and I find the thought very scary and terrifying,” neighbor Cynthia Cooper said.

Prostitution and the crime that comes with it have long been a problem along the stretch of Aurora Avenue North in Seattle.

Nearby residents and business owners have banded together to try to be part of the solution. They are currently using surveillance cameras to try to identify the troublemakers. The latest incident was caught on camera, leaving neighbors shocked by the level of violence so close to home. To view the video, visit KIRO 7’s website.

Some said there is a serious underlying problem.

“With all the opioid epidemic continuing to infiltrate this area, that also is a possibility,” Cooper said.

Neighbors are calling on the Seattle Police Department and the Seattle City Council to do more to combat a problem that’s been an issue for decades.

“Just the gang activity and the bullets flying. It’s just not safe for the businesses and the people who come to frequent these businesses, and the homeowners,” Lisa Wallace-Baker said.

Despite the violence, some residents said they are optimistic.

“I’m glad the police are getting involved, as well as, I heard, the FBI, so I just hope something can happen soon,” Wallace-Baker said.

