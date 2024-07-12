Westlake Center, a prominent feature of downtown Seattle, has a rich history that spans several decades. According to historylink.org, the idea to transform the Westlake area into a vibrant urban park with commercial and retail outlets was first proposed in the 1960s as part of a vision to revitalize Seattle’s downtown core.

Over the years, Westlake Center has undergone several renovations to accommodate larger store spaces and respond to the evolving retail landscape, particularly with the opening of the adjacent Pacific Place shopping mall.

Despite the changes, Westlake Center has remained a central hub for shopping and dining.

