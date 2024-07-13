Close
KIRO celebrates 50th anniversary of ‘newsradio’ format with special alumni broadcast

Jul 12, 2024, 5:42 PM | Updated: 5:46 pm

KIRO Newsradio is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its "newsradio" format with a special broadcast featuring several prominent alumni.

KIRO Newsradio is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its "newsradio" format with a special broadcast featuring several prominent alumni. (Image courtesy of KIRO Newsradio)

(Image courtesy of KIRO Newsradio)

BY MYNORTHWEST STAFF


KIRO Newsradio is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its “newsradio” format with a special broadcast featuring several prominent alumni. The celebration will highlight the station’s history and impact on the Western Washington community.

KIRO-AM was founded in 1927 and transformed the Seattle airwaves on July 15, 1974, by adopting the groundbreaking “newsradio” format and becoming KIRO Newsradio.

As one of the first commercial stations in the U.S. to focus solely on news and talk programming, KIRO quickly became a resounding success. By 1985, KIRO Newsradio was the top-rated station in the Seattle market and one of the ten most highly-rated stations nationwide.

In 2008, the station transitioned from 710 AM to 97.3 FM, continuing its legacy of innovation.

To celebrate this milestone, KIRO Newsradio will host a special edition of “Seattle’s Morning News” on Monday, July 15, 2024. Bill Yeend, the first morning news anchor from 1974, will return to the station for the event. Joining him will be other prominent alumni who have made significant contributions to KIRO and the Seattle broadcasting scene.

Dave Ross, a fixture at KIRO since 1978, and Ursula Reutin, who has been with the station since 1988, will host the special broadcast. Ross and Reutin will share the mic with their returning colleagues, offering listeners a nostalgic journey through KIRO’s storied past.

The alumni news anchors will each be invited to deliver an up-to-date newscast featuring KIRO Newsradio’s current generation of reporters.

Special editions of “Seattle’s Morning News” and “The Gee and Ursula Show” will air from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on KIRO 97.3 FM, bringing together voices that have shaped Seattle’s news landscape for half a century.

Click here to watch live or click here to listen live.

