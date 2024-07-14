The attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump is a chilling reminder of how far political rhetoric has strayed from civility and reason. Even before we get the details about who is behind the attempted assassination, we can’t be shocked that it’s gotten to this point given what Trump has endured.

For years, Democrat opponents of Trump have resorted to extreme language, labeling him as “Hitler”, “a fascist,” or an “existential threat to democracy.” Democrats claim women will live as if they’re in “A Handmaid’s Tale” under Trump. Others scream that Trump in office endangers us all — that he will become a tyrant and we’ll never have elections again.

Such hyperbolic accusations have always been unproductive. Now, Trump is lucky to have lived through the consequences of the dangerously inflammatory language from too many. As he’s on a campaign trajectory to be elected president, it’s worth asking those responsible for the nastiest claims about Trump: is this worth the demonizing?

Will those who demonize Donald Trump change their tune after an assassination attempt?

After the attempted assassination, Democrats that have engaged in the very hyperbolic language demonizing Trump put out statements condemning political violence. But you can’t keep calling someone Hitler or an existential threat to democracy and then just merely say political violence is unacceptable.

Seattle Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Seattle) said she is “horrified” by the unacceptable political violence. Yet she’s told her angry, aggressive progressive base to “take to the streets” to “fight tooth and nail” against a Supreme Court she said was a “direct threat to our rights and our democracy.” Similarly, Governor Jay Inslee said political violence is unacceptable (while not mentioning Donald Trump by name), yet just days ago posted on X that Trump is a “threat to the basic functioning of democracy.”

The Stranger, Seattle’s alt-weekly blog, even posted a condemnation of political violence. Yet reporter Ashley Nerbovig was screenshot posting “make america aim again” after the failed assassination attempt.

And, of course, you have comments condemning political violence from politicians who stayed silent or egged on Antifa violence during the Black Lives Matter riots in 2020.

This dichotomy between incendiary rhetoric and calls for nonviolence is not only hypocritical but also undermines the foundations of our democratic discourse. There’s a difference between criticizing policy or even saying an individual politician is bad for the country. But the rhetoric demonizing Donald Trump has been going too far and for far too long.

Rhetoric is inciteful

Political violence is never acceptable. It has no place in a civilized society that values the rule of law and democratic principles. But the context in which such violence occurs cannot be ignored.

When public figures and media outlets consistently dehumanize and vilify political opponents as existential threats to our very democracy and future as a nation, they create an environment where violent actions can be seen as justified by lunatics. Just look at the previous Antifa violence, or are Democrats still pretending it’s just an idea? Look at the violence and dehumanizing antisemitic language at college campuses, including the University of Washington. A professor was physically assaulted by an antisemite for being a “Zionist.” KTTH was one of the only (if not the only) media outlet to cover the story.

Consider the constant barrage of extreme language used against Trump. Words like “dictator,” “fascist,” and “tyrant” are thrown around casually, stripping them of their true, horrific historical meanings and applying them to contemporary political disagreements. This not only dilutes the significance of these terms but also creates a narrative that Trump is not just a political adversary but an enemy of humanity itself.

Even when Trump very obviously and clearly jokingly said he would become a “dictator” by building a border fence, Democrats claimed he was serious. When Trump condemned white supremacists, Democrats claimed he called them “very fine people.” Is an attempt on his life worth the lies?

In such a charged atmosphere, it cannot be surprising that some individuals might take drastic actions, believing they are defending democracy or preventing an impending catastrophe. This is the real danger of unchecked political rhetoric—it moves beyond criticism and enters the realm of incitement.

Media plays as much as a role as politicians and talking heads

The media and political leaders bear a significant responsibility in shaping public discourse. It is crucial for them to recognize the power of their words and the impact they can have on their audience. Fearmongering and demonizing opponents might win elections, or even given MSNBC some ratings, but it comes at the cost of social cohesion and public safety.

It is time to wake up and tone down the hyperbolic rhetoric.

The attempted assassination of Donald Trump should serve as a wake-up call to those who released statements condemning political violence if they really mean it. This does not mean avoiding criticism or robust debate—those are essential to democracy. But it does mean rejecting language that dehumanizes and incites hatred.

Be biting in criticism and passionate in argument. Explain why you think policies are dangerous if that’s what you believe. You don’t even have to be polite or respectful if you so choose. But stop claiming that the literal end of Democracy comes with a Trump presidency. Stop pretending Trump is the living embodiment of Hitler.

