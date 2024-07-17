A skull was found at Scriber Lake Park in Lynnwood on March 24, reported the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday.

The remains, according to the medical examiner, are likely a Black man believed to be over 25 years old, with an unknown height and weight.

He is estimated to have been dead for at least one year. The cause and manner of death have been undetermined.

The man’s sketch has been added to a list of unclaimed remains within Snohomish County. The medical examiner’s office said the hairstyle and color and eye color are guesses to hopefully make that person more identifiable.

A Native American, Asian, Hispanic or mixed-race descent man’s remains were found on September 26, 2020, in a shallow grave on 130th Street Northeast in south Everett. He is believed to be 22 to 43 years old and has been dead between 1 and 30 years. The cause of death is undetermined.

A white man’s remains were found on April 9, 2007, near milepost 9 on Sultan Base Road. It appeared the man was camping in the woods and died 1 to 5 years before his remains were found. He is believed to be 20 to 50 years old. The cause and manner of death are undetermined.

Another white man’s remains were found in the Skykomish River on February 28, 1991. Additional remains belonging to the man were found on March 27, 1991, near High Bridge Road in Monroe. Then more remains belonging to him were found on August 21, 1991, in the south Snohomish River. The cause of death was homicidal violence.

The medical examiner’s office is hoping to identify all of the remains, as stated on Snohomish County’s website. Anyone with information about any of the cases is urged to call their office at 425-438-6200 or by email at Contact.MedInvest@snoco.org.

To report someone as missing, call 911. Snohomish County stated that if someone has been missing over 5 years, call the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office at 425-388-3393 and then press “0” with the person’s full name and date of birth to check if they are still entered as a missing person.

