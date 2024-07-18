Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Fire damages dozens of tiny homes in Seattle

Jul 18, 2024, 8:44 AM

A fire in a tiny home village on Thursday, July 18, 2024 has displaced multiple residents in Seattl...

A fire in a tiny home village on Thursday, July 18, 2024 has displaced multiple residents in Seattle's Lower Queen Anne neighborhood. (Photo: John Odegard via the Seattle Fire Department)

(Photo: John Odegard via the Seattle Fire Department)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) is investigating the cause of a major fire that damaged dozens of tiny homes early Thursday.

Just before 2:45 a.m., the SFD received 911 calls reporting a fire in a tiny home village in the 500 block of Elliott Ave. W. in the city’s Lower Queen Anne neighborhood, according to a post on the department’s Fire Line blog.

The department stated the first firefighters on scene reported multiple homes were on fire and worked to evacuate the entire facility, including a larger building used as a shelter, as a safety precaution.

Crews had the fire under control around 3:10 a.m. and searched the homes affected to confirm no people were trapped, the SFD reported in its online post. The fire was fully extinguished between 4:25 and 4:30 a.m., the agency added.

Recent Seattle fire: Columbia City construction site goes up in flames; downs power lines, damages cars, home

Twenty-five tiny homes were damaged in the blaze, and managers of the facility have coordinated with King County Metro to rehouse the residents who ended up being displaced.

In addition, the department said no injuries were reported.

The Fire Line post from the SFD concluded by stating the Seattle Police Department (SPD) took one person into custody, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

MyNorthwest News

Image: Red and white reflective stripes are being added to Washington State Department of Transport...

Chris Sullivan

Going green isn’t what you think when it comes to WSDOT safety

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tired of people plowing into trucks and is taking a green approach.

50 minutes ago

seattle officer auderer...

Jason Rantz

Seattle officer caught laughing after Kandula’s death has been fired

Seattle Police Department Office Dan Auderer has been fired by Interim Chief Sue Rahr.

15 hours ago

Photo: Thousands of members of Boeing's Machinist Union met at T-Mobile Park Wednesday to decide wh...

James Lynch

Boeing machinists take over T-Mobile Park for strike authorization vote

Thousands of members of Boeing's Machinist Union met at T-Mobile Park Wednesday to decide whether to authorize a strike vote.

15 hours ago

Image: Jury member Lily Gladstone attends the Chopard Trophy event at the 77th annual Cannes Film F...

The MyNorthwest staff with wire reports

Nominated again: Lily Gladstone up for Emmy for ‘Under The Bridge’

The year of Washington's Lily Gladstone continues on as the actress received an Emmy nomination Wednesday for her work in "Under the Bridge."

15 hours ago

Photo: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rush...

Bill Kaczaraba

UW: How media, AI, political views played roles in post-Trump shooting analysis

After the assassination attempt on Trump, the UW studied how people converged online to make sense of available information.

17 hours ago

Image: President Joe Biden and Maritza Rodriguez, the Biden for President Latina adviser, greets pa...

Associated Press

President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 in Las Vegas; events canceled

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 while traveling Wednesday in Las Vegas and is experiencing "mild symptoms."

17 hours ago

Fire damages dozens of tiny homes in Seattle