Fire damages dozens of tiny homes in Seattle

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) is investigating the cause of a major fire that damaged dozens of tiny homes early Thursday.

Just before 2:45 a.m., the SFD received 911 calls reporting a fire in a tiny home village in the 500 block of Elliott Ave. W. in the city’s Lower Queen Anne neighborhood, according to a post on the department’s Fire Line blog.

The department stated the first firefighters on scene reported multiple homes were on fire and worked to evacuate the entire facility, including a larger building used as a shelter, as a safety precaution.

Crews had the fire under control around 3:10 a.m. and searched the homes affected to confirm no people were trapped, the SFD reported in its online post. The fire was fully extinguished between 4:25 and 4:30 a.m., the agency added.

Twenty-five tiny homes were damaged in the blaze, and managers of the facility have coordinated with King County Metro to rehouse the residents who ended up being displaced.

In addition, the department said no injuries were reported.

The Fire Line post from the SFD concluded by stating the Seattle Police Department (SPD) took one person into custody, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

