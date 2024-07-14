Close
Columbia City construction site goes up in flames; downs power lines, damages cars and home

Jul 14, 2024, 4:25 PM | Updated: 4:28 pm

More than 70 Seattle firefighters responded to a Columbia City fire after a construction site in the neighborhood went up in flames. (Photo: John Odegard via the Seattle Fire Department)

BY JULIA DALLAS


More than 70 Seattle firefighters responded to a construction site in Columbia City after it went up in flames early Saturday morning.

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) reported 911 calls around 2:38 a.m. for a fire at an apartment building under construction on Claremont Avenue South.

Buehner: Fire season kicked into high gear by heat wave

The first fire units said the flames spread through the entire structure, causing the fire to be upgraded to a 2-alarm fire. Eight fire engines, six ladder trucks and additional support responded. According to SFD, more than 70 firefighters were sent out.

The fire reached a home north of the construction site and several parked cars to the south. SFD said a utility pole at Claremont Avenue South and South Walden Street was also damaged by the flames, causing power lines to fall onto the street.

Several parked cars were damaged in a fire in Columbia City. (Photo: John Odegard via the Seattle Fire Department)

Due to the intense heat, firefighters poured water on the affected buildings and cars at a safe distance away.

The person who lived in the involved house was able to escape safely, according to the department. Additional firefighters evacuated neighboring homes and apartment buildings as a precaution.

A house in Columbia City was damaged by a fire that started in a nearby construction site. (Photo: John Odegard via the Seattle Fire Department)

SFD said the fire was under control by 3:20 a.m. and Seattle City Light was able to shut off electricity to the construction site and secure the utility pole and downed power lines.

Resident displaced due to Columbia City fire

A fire engine stayed at the scene for a few hours to watch for any flare-ups. The person who lived in the involved home will not be able to stay there, however, the other members of the neighborhood were able to return to their homes.

More fires: One dead, six injured in Belltown apartment fire; 50 residents displaced

The department said a woman was evaluated at the scene due to smoke exposure but is in stable condition. Residents who live in the area were advised to keep their windows and doors closed throughout the morning because of the smoke.

SFD said the fire is currently under investigation.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest.

Columbia City construction site goes up in flames; downs power lines, damages cars and home