The Auburn community was shaken by a deadly shooting late Friday night. The Auburn Police Department (APD) received reports of gunfire around 10:45 p.m. in the 500 Block of A Street SE. When they arrived, officers found a 16-year-old boy lying wounded from gunshots.

Despite immediate life-saving efforts by the officers and aid crews, the young victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The night’s violence did not end there; two other juvenile males were discovered with gunshot wounds. They were quickly transported to a local hospital, where they received treatment and were later released.

The APD has not identified any suspects in connection with the shooting. Nevertheless, they have assured the public that there is no ongoing threat to the community. The investigation is active and ongoing, with authorities urging anyone with information to come forward and contact the APD Tip Line at 253-288-7403.

The APD is calling on the community to help piece together the events of the incident. They are asking residents to share any details that may lead to a breakthrough in the case.

In the wake of the shooting, the community is rallying together, offering support to those impacted by the violence. Local leaders are also stepping up, initiating conversations about safety and prevention to protect Auburn’s youth.

Contributing: KIRO 7 News

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.