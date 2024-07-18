The August Primary Election in Washington is quickly approaching.

County elections offices will mail ballots by Friday and open official ballot drop boxes for the more than 4.8 million registered voters across the state.

This will be the first time since 2013 that we are guaranteed not to see Jay Inslee win for governor. He is not running, thus leaving the office open for Semi Bird, Bob Ferguson, Dave Reichert or Mark Mullet.

“This election is an opportunity to make important decisions that affect us locally and statewide,” Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said in a press release. “I encourage all registered voters to use the state’s comprehensive system of trustworthy resources to participate in this election.”

Ballots must be returned to a county drop box or voting center by 8 p.m. Aug. 6, or postmarked by Aug. 6 to be accepted.

The U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing ballots back a week before Election Day.

Every county in the state has races on the ballot. The top two vote-getters for each office will move on to the General Election in November.

All voters can use VoteWA.gov to see their personalized Voters’ Guide, check their ballot status and find official drop box locations. Voters can also sign up for text notifications by texting “VOTE” to 868392.

“The Office of the Secretary of State is committed to providing equitable opportunities for your voice to be heard in every election,” Secretary Hobbs said. “I’m proud of the accessible, secure, and trustworthy process that we work with 39 county elections offices to provide throughout the state.”

Washington’s Office of the Secretary of State manages state elections.

