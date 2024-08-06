UPDATE, 8/6, 8:28 p.m.: According to projections from The Associated Press, Attorney General Bob Ferguson and former U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert have advanced to the November general election and will square off to become Washington’s next governor.

BREAKING: Democrat Bob Ferguson advances to November general election for governor in Washington. #APRaceCall at 8:15 p.m. PDT. https://t.co/FjgpZFcJ4E — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) August 7, 2024

BREAKING: Republican Dave Reichert advances to November general election for governor in Washington. #APRaceCall at 8:16 p.m. PDT. https://t.co/FjgpZFcJ4E — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) August 7, 2024

EARLIER STORY:

For the first time in over a decade, Jay Inslee wasn’t on the ballot in Tuesday’s primary. The top contenders in the governor’s race include the state’s long-serving attorney general and a former sheriff, renowned for his role in capturing the Green River Killer.

Democrat Bob Ferguson, who has been the attorney general since 2013, and former U.S. Representative Dave Reichert have emerged as the likely candidates to move to the general election in November. The race has been marked by intense exchanges between the two leading candidates in a field of more than two dozen contenders and more than $7 million spent on local advertising.

Ferguson has portrayed Reichert, a Republican, as a candidate whose moderate campaign rhetoric does not match his private statements or congressional actions. Conversely, Reichert has depicted Ferguson as someone who would maintain the status quo of “one-party rule.”

National politics: Harris picks Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate in a bid to unite Democrats against Trump

In a state known for its strong Democratic leanings and nearly 40 years without a Republican governor, conservative candidates face significant challenges. However, polls indicate that Reichert is not far behind Ferguson, making the race competitive.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt about who the top two voter getters will be,” Ron Dotzauer, political analyst and head of Strategies 360, told MyNorthwest. “It will be the attorney general versus the sheriff and that race will be closer than most people believe.”

Washington’s primary system allows the top two vote-getters in each race to advance to the November election, regardless of party affiliation.

Military veteran Semi Bird, endorsed by the Washington State Republican Party, is also a notable figure in the race.

“He won’t get out of the single digits,” Dotzauer said.

Bird has become controversial due to accusations of misrepresenting his military service and a 1993 guilty plea to bank larceny for using his father’s name and social security number on a credit application. Bird has stated that he has not been convicted of any crimes since and regrets his past actions.

Rantz Exclusive: Soldiers who researched Semi Bird detail what led to reprimand for ‘fraud,’ wearing awards and badges he did not earn

Democrat Mark Mullet, a state senator from Issaquah, is considered a true moderate in the field. He also has a small business owner’s perspective.

The success of a Republican candidate in the governor’s race hinges on their ability to appeal to independent and moderate Democratic voters, according to Sandeep Kaushik, a Democratic political consultant with Sound View Strategies.

Kaushik noted that a Republican must convince centrist voters that they are willing to break from the MAGA movement and the Republican Party. He expressed skepticism about Reichert’s efforts in this regard.

The campaign between Ferguson and Reichert has heavily focused on abortion. Ferguson’s team frequently cites Reichert’s past votes for a nationwide abortion ban starting at 20 weeks of pregnancy as evidence of his disconnect with the majority of Washingtonians.

Abortion has long been legal in Washington until viability, determined by a healthcare provider, and beyond that in cases where the pregnant individual’s health or life is at risk. Reichert has countered Ferguson’s portrayal, stating that his only plan for the state’s abortion law, if elected governor, is to enforce and support it. He accused Ferguson of attempting to scare women into not voting for him.

Reichert has emphasized public safety as a priority, saying Ferguson has allowed crime to flourish while he was attorney general.

Reichert referenced his 33 years of service, including two terms as sheriff, at the King County Sheriff’s Office and the endorsements from numerous sheriffs. He was the first King County detective assigned to the Green River Killer case, named after the waterway where the first bodies were discovered in 1982. Gary Ridgway, who killed 49 women, was arrested and convicted in 2003 during Reichert’s second term as sheriff.

Reichert has also pledged to address homelessness, noting that the Seattle area has one of the highest homelessness rates in the nation. He proposed moving people from the streets to state-operated facilities.

Contributing: The Associated Press; Steve Coogan

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.