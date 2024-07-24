Is Washington Governor Jay Inslee being vetted to be on the Democrat’s ticket alongside Kamala Harris as her vice president?

No. Wow, no. Of course not. Are you kidding? Seriously … are you kidding? NO. Jay Inslee as vice president? Not even the party that lied for years about Joe Biden’s mental competency could justify Inslee on a national ticket. No, really, is this a joke? Did you think he’d be vetted?

Vice President Harris has been anointed as the nominee for the Democrats, despite not having a single vote cast for at the top of the ticket. Nevertheless, political pundits are speculating as to who she will pick to be her running mate. Among the names being considered are Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.

Not being considered? Jay Inslee. I mean, come on. Jay Inslee for vice president? Seriously? He’s a doodler! You didn’t think this was possible for a minute, did you?

Who are the top contenders to be vice president on a Kamala Harris ticket? Jay Inslee?

Shapiro would be the best choice for Harris given he’s a respected, moderate, Democrat governor of one of the most important states in this election. Assuming the electoral map stays the same for Harris as it has for Biden, she needs to win Pennsylvania to win the White House. Trump currently leads in the crucial Rust Belt states and Shapiro can make them competitive. But there’s a problem. The only people Progressives hate more than Jews are the Jews who support Israel. Democrats have a problem with antisemitism and Shapiro, based on his last name alone, would alienate the far-left base and their cheerleaders Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Mark Pocan and Pramila Jayapal.

Beshear makes sense as a Democrat governor in a blue state, and he’s a boring, inoffensive white man — which Harris likely needs — but he doesn’t make sense electorally. Harris isn’t winning Kentucky. Pritzker on the ticket would crush Harris’ already-perilous strategy of highlighting her role as a prosecutor. She’ll have a hard enough time lying to the American people by claiming she supports law and order (has anyone checked if donations to her campaign go to a bail fund to release murderers?). Going with the progressive who ended cash bail seems like political suicide.

Kelly, theoretically, could work since he’s a boring white guy who has zero chance of becoming president. Harris is the candidate because Democrats boxed themselves into a corner. They can’t justify passing over a black female vice president that they picked to show they’re not racist — while doing little for the black community beyond broken promises. This entire campaign is seen as only slightly less likely to lose than Biden. So they need a throw-away candidate to sacrifice as vice president, so if or when they lose, they didn’t waste a potential future star. But can he help carry Arizona, where Trump has consistently led? Is it worth risking the Senate seat there?

Two serious contenders and then Jay Inslee

There are two more likely contenders for the vice presidential slot.

Buttigieg has as many accomplishments as Harris in that he was unqualified for the position he was chosen for. And him being a gay male is likely enticing to a party obsessed with identity politics. Plus, think of the smears Democrats can wage against their critics with the bad-faith assistance of left-wing media. You don’t support Harris/Buttigieg? You hate black women and gay men. He’s a contender for that reason alone.

Cooper, who seems most likely, is a boring white guy who can’t hurt the ticket. Can he help? Maybe — in that he’s an inoffensive, boring white guy. He might also be able to turn North Carolina into a swing state. My money is on him.

But what about Inslee? Vice President Jay Inslee? Seriously? I mean, come on. He’s uniquely unqualified. He may be a boring white guy with few accomplishments. But he’s Jay Inslee. As he begged the Biden/Harris administration for attention and a job, he kept being overlooked for a reason. He’s not even on the Team Harris radar. LOL. Seriously … you thought Inslee was being considered?

