It was a close call at Main Street and 112 Street Northeast in Bellevue Tuesday morning, leaving Bellevue drivers feeling lucky they were not hit. A commercial truck driver landed on its roof at the end of a wild turn trying to avoid oncoming traffic, Bellevue Police told MyNorthwest. The good news is that no one was hurt.

CLOSE CALL: At approximately 7:38a this morning, a truck driver lost control of his vehicle when attempting to stop at Main Street and 112 Street NE. The crash looks pretty scary. But the good news: No one was hurt. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mOpnTVgGbI — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) July 23, 2024

“A commercial vehicle was headed west down Main Street when the driver lost control when trying to stop for a yellow light,” Bellevue police officer Seth Tyler said. “The driver had gotten out of the vehicle before we arrived.”

Tyler said the Washington State Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident and whether there was a mechanical issue.

The truck fell on its side and continued to roll over until it finished on its roof, stopping just short of a white Tesla.

Luckily, traffic was relatively light at the time, but the event led to some dramatic video.

