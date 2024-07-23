Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Watch: Wild ride from commercial truck driver leaves Bellevue drivers holding their breath

Jul 23, 2024, 12:30 PM

Commercial truck narrowly misses oncoming traffic in Bellevue.

Commercial truck narrowly misses oncoming traffic in Bellevue. (Photo courtesy of Bellevue Police)

(Photo courtesy of Bellevue Police)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

It was a close call at Main Street and 112 Street Northeast in Bellevue Tuesday morning, leaving Bellevue drivers feeling lucky they were not hit. A commercial truck driver landed on its roof at the end of a wild turn trying to avoid oncoming traffic, Bellevue Police told MyNorthwest. The good news is that no one was hurt.

“A commercial vehicle was headed west down Main Street when the driver lost control when trying to stop for a yellow light,” Bellevue police officer Seth Tyler said. “The driver had gotten out of the vehicle before we arrived.”

Chokepoints: Answers to listener’s FAQs regarding I-5’s express lanes

Tyler said the Washington State Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident and whether there was a mechanical issue.

The truck fell on its side and continued to roll over until it finished on its roof, stopping just short of a white Tesla.

Traffic: Going green isn’t what you think when it comes to WSDOT safety

Luckily, traffic was relatively light at the time, but the event led to some dramatic video.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

