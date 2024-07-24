In an incident that disrupted the calm of a Sunday afternoon, Seattle police apprehended a 52-year-old man following a stabbing with a corkscrew in downtown Seattle.

The altercation, which took place in the vicinity of City Hall Park, left one man injured and prompted a swift response from local law enforcement.

At approximately 5:19 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of 3rd Avenue after receiving reports of a violent dispute involving three people. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 50-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his chest. The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) promptly administered medical aid for his non-life-threatening injuries before transporting him to Harborview Medical Center, where he remains in stable condition.

The suspect, a 52-year-old man, was detained at the scene. According to preliminary investigations, an argument erupted over allegations of a stolen backpack, which escalated into a physical assault. A waiter’s corkscrew, believed to be the weapon used in the stabbing, was seized by police as evidence.

Further inquiries led officers to a 49-year-old woman who witnessed the incident. It was revealed that she had an active no-contact order against the assailant, although she did not sustain any injuries during the event.

The suspect now faces multiple charges, including assault in the first degree, violation of a no-contact order and an outstanding arrest warrant related to domestic violence assault in the fourth degree. He has been booked into King County Jail as the investigation continues.

The Homicide and Assault Unit has taken charge of the case, delving into the circumstances that led to this violent confrontation. This incident has raised concerns among residents and authorities alike, as it marks a disturbing breach of peace in what is usually a bustling yet safe area of the city.

As the community reels from the impact of this crime, the Seattle Police Department assures the public that they are taking every measure to investigate the matter thoroughly. They urge anyone with information to come forward and contribute to the ongoing investigation in hopes of bringing clarity and justice.

This story is developing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

