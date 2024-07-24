After years of trying, I finally was able to see Grammy-award-winning artist John Legend in concert at the iconic Chateau Ste. Michelle. It is the perfect pairing. The atmosphere was gorgeous and John was a maestro.

But I must admit the experience was tainted by some people in attendance.

At first, I thought of my experience as mid-range annoyances, but I realized there’s a deeper issue at play. I’m going to call it the “it’s all about me” disease. It impacts good people of all backgrounds. It relies on a hyper-focus on one’s own needs and nobody else’s. The impact is a culture in which we don’t look out for each other, leaving us even more isolated.

Sadly, because of this, John Legend’s performance took a backseat to the sideshow in the audience.

People who were already fortunate to have front seats chose to stand and block the view of others. Even the police couldn’t get them to sit down. It got so heated that one person came from the back and stood in front of her just to prove a point. The audience erupted in applause. Legend was in the middle of a song so I had to imagine he must have been pretty confused.

Then later, as the sun set, the moon emerged and temperatures settled into that just-right feel, people thought “Oh wait, I need to leave and beat traffic!”

And just like that, as John Legend is singing his most famous songs and fans are connecting to him and his music, scores of people start streaming out of the venue. Many even walked right in front of the stage as he was performing. It was awkward and rude, and became a perfect example of the rampant “it’s all about me” mindset plaguing this country.

Keep in mind, this is an intimate outdoor venue — not an arena. People have coolers, chairs, blankets.

Most can’t simply get out of their seat and discreetly leave. The process of packing up and schlepping your stuff out is disruptive. And in that moment, it was clear no one cared to think about their impact.

In the large scheme of things, this isn’t a huge deal — especially in the context of everything going on in the world. It’s a concert. But what’s driving it is a huge problem. And that is the lack of regard for the feelings and experiences of others. We desperately need more empathy.

It’s so lacking right now, research shows it is currently the most important leadership skill.

It’s the skill that will separate you from the pack. But this shouldn’t be a skill reserved for leaders, but one we need for life. Period. Because the “it’s all about me” mindset only leads to the destruction of us.

