Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

School resource officers won’t be at certain Kent high schools in 2024-25

Jul 25, 2024, 8:39 AM

school resource officers...

Officer Melanie Miscoiscia speaks to eighth grade students about internet safety and cyberbullying. (Photo: John Moore, Getty Images)

(Photo: John Moore, Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Both Kentwood and Kentlake high schools will not have school resource officers (SROs) next year, despite the growing advocacy for that role to return throughout many school districts in Washington.

According to The Kent Reporter, the staffing shortage within the King County Sheriff’s Office has made the department too thin to divert officers to be on campuses consistently. All SROs in unincorporated King County are to be redeployed back to patrol.

More WA school news: Marysville school board president steps down amid turbulent period for school district

“Due to staffing shortages, unincorporated SROs (school resource officers) were redeployed back to patrol,” Sergeant Eric White, spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, wrote in a July 19 email obtained by The Kent Reporter. “As our staffing levels increase, we hope to provide SROs to Kent School District in the 25-26 school year.”

The Kent School District — which houses Kentwood and Kentlake high schools — has used the King County Sheriff’s Office in the past to provide a deputy at each of the district’s schools. The Kent Police Department provides officers at schools within city limits after the Kent School Board approved a contract extension with Kent Police to do so, but for schools outside of city limits, the sheriff’s office is responsible for SROs on campus.

The district has security officers on staff, but they are not trained police officers.

The sheriff’s office hopes to return SROs to the district in the 2025-2026 school year.

The surge in SROs returning to campuses

Seattle Interim Chief of Police Sue Rahr has advocated for SROs to return to schools, claiming they create a safer environment for students.

“We want to become part of the school staff,” Rahr told FOX 13. “We want to be there in a way that helps students feel safe, not intimidated.”

In 2020, the Seattle School Board removed SROs from campuses, citing police brutality and tensions with the public and police happening across the country. But since the tragic shooting at Garfield High School, the debate over SROs returning to schools has been reignited.

Previous coverage on Garfield High shooting: Why has no one been arrested in the Garfield High School shooting?

“We are interested in sitting down with students, staff and other school representatives to co-create a job description for what a School Resource Officer could do in schools,” Rahr said, according to FOX 13. “The process to design what an SRO’s duties will be on campuses will be inclusive. The role will not be enforcement-focused and instead, will be created to foster relationship-building and communication. This approach is the most effective way to prevent incidents on campus, as research shows an SRO relationship with students helps give an early warning.”

At the end of the 2019–2020 school year, prior to the summer of 2020 and the nationwide growth in resistance against police, there were approximately 23,400 SROs in the U.S., according to a November 2023 report published by the Bureau of Justice Statistics of the U.S. Department of Justice.

While studies and research remain inconclusive regarding the effectiveness of SROs on campus, researchers at Canada’s Carleton University conducted a two-year study of an SRO program in the Regional Municipality of Peel. The study found that for every dollar invested in the program, a minimum of $11.13 of social and economic value was created. Property damage, student injuries and 911 calls all dropped with the presence of SROs on campus.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest News

new hampshire kirkland killing...

Samantha Lomibao, KIRO 7 News

Kirkland police arrest man in New Hampshire for abusing 7-year-old Kirkland girl to death

A Kirkland man was arrested in New Hampshire for allegedly abusing a 7-year-old girl to death in Kirkland in April.

10 minutes ago

Snohomish County Jail...

Bill Kaczaraba

Snohomish County Jail sees its sixth death of an inmate since September

Another inmate has died at the Snohomish County Jail.Authorities found a 43-year-old woman unresponsive in her one-person cell.

2 hours ago

pierce county deputy-involved shooting...

Frank Sumrall

Man killed in Pierce County deputy-involved shooting

Pierce County deputies were in an deputy-involved shooting when they shot and killed a suspect after responding to a domestic violence situation.

4 hours ago

King County Council...

James Lynch

King County Council sees heated comments over family justice center

The King County Council Law and Justice Committee convened to vote on a motion regarding the Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center.

18 hours ago

Photo: Police responded to a Kent shooting after a boy died near the Kentwood Apartments....

Julia Dallas

Suspect in custody: 13-year-old boy killed in Kent shooting over camera

A suspect is in custody over the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy that happened July 16 in Kent.

19 hours ago

Netanyahu protesters...

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Netanyahu vows ‘total victory’ while thousands protest outside capitol

Netanyahu addressed Congress in Washington on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the nation's capitol city was filled with protesters.

22 hours ago

School resource officers won’t be at certain Kent high schools in 2024-25