It’s been several days and still no arrests have been made in the deadly shooting of a student at Seattle’s Garfield High School. Many are asking “Why?”

The shooting happened at lunchtime at Garfield High School, just outside of a building. Police said there were witnesses and there was even a video taken on a cell phone. But, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) told KIRO Newsradio officers can’t make arrests based on what’s been posted on social media. They need warrants to obtain the digital data and SPD said there’s a lot of it.

When police do get the data, they will then analyze it firsthand. SPD said detectives are working with local and federal agencies, including the FBI, to get that done.

KIRO Newsradio asked retired King County Sheriff John Urquhart if the lack of arrest is cause for concern.

“No not at all and from everything that I’ve read about this case, this was done at noon at school and in front of a bunch of other people, there’s no doubt in my mind at least that the Seattle Police Department knows who their suspect is,” Urquhart said.

He added that police are reluctant to name juvenile suspects.

“When I was sheriff, and certainly when I was a detective, we would not release the name of the juveniles to the press and we typically would not release the name of a suspect even if they were an adult, unless there was a real good investigative reason to do that,” Urquhart explained.

He also noted that it’s likely Seattle officers are being tight-lipped on purpose.

“They wanna plan what information they release, sometimes it’s better to keep the identity of a suspect quiet,” he said.

Urquhart also told KIRO Newsradio SPD almost certainly knows who did it. However, “the suspect is presumably a juvenile and most police departments don’t release the names of juveniles.”

Urquhart added he thinks the shooter may be in hiding, but it’s “just a matter of time” before he’s arrested.

SPD is asking people to contact them directly if they have any recordings, photos or information regarding the shooting.

Contributing: Heather Bosch, Aaron Granillo and Charlier Harger, KIRO Newsradio; Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest