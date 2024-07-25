Close
Kirkland police arrest man in New Hampshire for abusing 7-year-old Kirkland girl to death

Jul 25, 2024, 11:33 AM

Demiko A. Fox, 22, is being charged with second-degree murder in the death of 7-year-old Mi’Laziah Raelynn Thill-Jackson, who he reportedly had custody of. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

BY SAMANTHA LOMIBAO, KIRO 7 NEWS


On Wednesday, a Kirkland man was arrested in New Hampshire for allegedly abusing a 7-year-old girl to death in Kirkland in April.

Demiko A. Fox, 22, is being charged with second-degree murder in the death of 7-year-old Mi’Laziah Raelynn Thill-Jackson, who he reportedly had custody of.

The arrest was made with other agencies, such as the New Hampshire jurisdictions Bow Police Department, the New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

On April 1, court documents reveal that Fox got custody of the young girl.

“He was tasked with being her caregiver by the child’s mother so there’s no biological connection that we have discovered or that we can confirm. We do know that the mom and he referred to himself as the little girl’s ‘uncle,’ so the mom was calling him brother,” Officer Tiffany Trombley with the Kirkland Police Department said.

Just 10 days later, investigators say Fox brought Mi’Laziah to Evergreen Hospital with signs of abuse.

“[He] brought her to the hospital when she was unconscious and had no pulse,” Trombley said.

Court documents reveal that Fox and his girlfriend were living at the Sorrel Apartments with the 7-year-old girl.

Fox reportedly told police that Mi’Laziah “collapsed doing squats in the apartment.”

He went on to explain that he’d discipline her with “physical exercises or they do timeouts in her room to help calm her down.”

Police said Mi’Laziah was transferred to Harborview Medical Center, where she died of her injuries a week later.

“We never know what’s going on around us and I would never imagine that a neighbor would be an abuser, right? Especially since I have a son, I’m extremely worried,” neighbor Maira said.

Maira remembers the night when police came to Fox’s apartment.

“There were a lot of police. I remember that they closed the entire front with that yellow tape and several people came in,” Maira added.

The King County Medical Examiner ruled Mi’Laziah died of an acute traumatic brain injury on April 18.

He is set to be arraigned Thursday morning in New Hampshire, before being extradited to King County where he faces a second-degree murder charge.

Fox also has a pending felony in Snohomish County where he was charged with second-degree assault for allegedly punching his girlfriend.

