Gee Scott’s immediate takeaways from Seahawks training camp

KIRO radio host and media personality Gee Scott was at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center (VMAC) where the Seattle Seahawks began training camp for the upcoming 2024 season under first-time head coach Mike Macdonald.

“All in all, it was a great day. The fans were out there,” Gee said on “The Gee and Ursula Show.” “It was a great vibe. It was 75 degrees on the shores of Lake Washington, beautiful. The music was blaring. Music is not as high as it used to be, it’s down there a little bit, but people are excited. Fans are excited and they’re out there. Players are excited.”

Culture change underway

“My first takeaway is Mike McDonald and the vibe over there reminds me of a movie — and if you haven’t seen it recently, it’s the greatest football movie of all time by the way — called ‘Remember the Titans.’ Remember ‘Remember the Titans?'” Gee said. “Remember when Coach Yoast was already the coach there? He had an established resume. He won a lot of games. He was a really good football coach, right? But then he brought in Coach Boone, and Coach Boone comes in and he’s a great football coach, too. So it wasn’t like Coach Yoast wasn’t good. It was about, ‘Hey, let’s come together and do some things a little bit different.’ Coach Boone comes in, crosses some t’s, dots some i’s. Makes guys more accountable. It’s just a little bit more cleaned up, if you will.”

As Macdonald ushers in a new era of Seahawks football, becoming the ninth coach in franchise history after replacing 14-year head coach and Seattle legend Pete Carroll, he became the youngest head coach in the league currently at 36 years old. Just 23 head coaches since 1948 were hired before they turned 36, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Additionally, the third- and 11th-youngest active head coaches are also in the NFC West (Sean McVay with the Los Angeles Rams and Kyle Shanahan with the San Francisco 49ers).

‘Rubber match’ season for Geno Smith

“Let me tell you, Geno Smith looked so good. I mean really good,” Gee continued. “If you understand a little bit about football practice, you know that when practices first start, usually it’s the defense that does better than the offense because the offense is still trying to implement things. Well, whether it was Geno Smith to DK Metcalf or Geno Smith to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Geno Smith was incredible. The offense looked really good. Not a slap in the face of the defense by the way.”

Smith is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2023 campaign. After posting 30 passing touchdowns and nearly 4,300 passing yards in 2022 (the first time he started more than three games since 2014), he finished third-to-last in passing yards and second-to-last in passing touchdowns among the 18 quarterbacks who started and played 15 games last year. Only rookie quarterback Bryce Young had fewer passing touchdowns.

If the Seahawks want to move on from Smith next offseason, the Seahawks would incur a $13.5 million dead cap hit, according to Spotrac.

Year 6 for DK Metcalf

Fresh off his second Pro Bowl season, DK Metcalf is entering his sixth professional season with a ton of expectations as one half of the Metcalf — Smith-Njigba duo. One of Metcalf’s big changes heading into the upcoming season is his diet — giving up his daily requirement of three bags of candy for his diet.

“One of the things that stands out to me is how hard DK Metcalf practices,” Gee said. “It’s crazy how hard he goes for someone who has had a big contract, a second contract like he has. You wouldn’t think he would practice that hard, but goes to show you the culture. Goes to show you how much they’re bought in.”

Metcalf was ranked 84th in the NFL’s Top 100 Players Of 2024 list.

Gee Scott’s new podcast — The RESET

Gee Scott announced a new podcast — The RESET — launching August 2024. The podcast will be dedicated to covering and discussing the Seattle Seahawks through the eyes of Gee Scott. Gee started off as a car detailer for the Seahawks in 2003, so listeners will get to hear stories, interviews from players and other Seahawks-related personalities and lessons that have come from his connection with the NFL franchise.

Additionally, the show will cover the latest news with unique analysis and interviews that will help listeners understand why this team means so much to so many.

Tune in for lively discussions, after-game virtual parties and live streams, in-depth coverage and insider insights on the team that makes the Washington community proud.

“Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just looking to stay informed, The RESET will be the community that you want to stay connected with,” Gee said.

“Are we ever going to get the full dish on Russell Wilson?” Andrew Lanier, producer of “The Gee and Ursula Show,” asked Gee.

“You ever been in a conversation, and then something awkward is said and everybody cues up these awkward laughs …” Gee responded.

The RESET debuts Aug. 5.

Follow @http://twitter.com/Mynorthwest