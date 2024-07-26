A Snohomish County man filed a complaint against the county over his neighbor’s shooting range, located approximately 50 feet from his property.

“I’m exhibiting symptoms of PTSD, anxiety and depression, and it’s increasing every time the shooting happens,” Christian Volkle told KIRO 7. Volke, a resident of Granite Falls, claimed he has been hearing gunshots for nearly two years. Volkle retired in unincorporated Granite Falls three years ago.

In his complaint to the county, he stated his family has suffered hearing loss from rounds of gunshots fired, and mentioned he’s also concerned about the lead from the bullets possibly leaking into the groundwater.

“I’ve measured it over 120 decibels, which is the equivalent of standing next to a jet engine on an airport runway or in front of a speaker at a rock concert,” he told KIRO 7. “Lead is highly toxic. It leaches very easily. It contaminates groundwater. I’m concerned about the quality of the well water I’m going to have in the future here.”

Volkle’s neighbor who owns the shooting range, Christian Betzold, told KIRO 7 he didn’t know about his neighbors’ concerns until last week.

“I would have loved it if he came and talked to me, but I understand he might have some reservations,” he said.

Betzold claimed a significant reason he purchased his home in unincorporated Granite Falls — off of Crooked Mile Road — was to safely practice shooting his handguns on his property. Unincorporated Granite Falls is a legal shooting area, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

“That gave me a lot of concern and grief because I want to make sure I’m a good neighbor,” Betzold added. “I’m a responsible neighbor. I immediately talked to my wife. We stopped shooting and things like that that day. I haven’t shot since.”

According to KIRO 7, the Snohomish County Council said it can’t comment on an active lawsuit.

