Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Granite Falls resident files complaint over neighbor’s makeshift shooting range

Jul 26, 2024, 9:55 AM

Snohomish County shooting range...

A photo of the makeshift shooting range that has become the subject of a complaint between a neighbor in Granite Falls and Snohomish County. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A Snohomish County man filed a complaint against the county over his neighbor’s shooting range, located approximately 50 feet from his property.

“I’m exhibiting symptoms of PTSD, anxiety and depression, and it’s increasing every time the shooting happens,” Christian Volkle told KIRO 7. Volke, a resident of Granite Falls, claimed he has been hearing gunshots for nearly two years. Volkle retired in unincorporated Granite Falls three years ago.

More Snohomish County news: Snohomish County Jail sees its sixth death of an inmate since September

In his complaint to the county, he stated his family has suffered hearing loss from rounds of gunshots fired, and mentioned he’s also concerned about the lead from the bullets possibly leaking into the groundwater.

“I’ve measured it over 120 decibels, which is the equivalent of standing next to a jet engine on an airport runway or in front of a speaker at a rock concert,” he told KIRO 7. “Lead is highly toxic. It leaches very easily. It contaminates groundwater. I’m concerned about the quality of the well water I’m going to have in the future here.”

Volkle’s neighbor who owns the shooting range, Christian Betzold, told KIRO 7 he didn’t know about his neighbors’ concerns until last week.

“I would have loved it if he came and talked to me, but I understand he might have some reservations,” he said.

Betzold claimed a significant reason he purchased his home in unincorporated Granite Falls — off of Crooked Mile Road — was to safely practice shooting his handguns on his property. Unincorporated Granite Falls is a legal shooting area, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

More local news: School resource officers won’t be at certain Kent high schools in 2024-25

“That gave me a lot of concern and grief because I want to make sure I’m a good neighbor,” Betzold added. “I’m a responsible neighbor. I immediately talked to my wife. We stopped shooting and things like that that day. I haven’t shot since.”

According to KIRO 7, the Snohomish County Council said it can’t comment on an active lawsuit.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest News

Photo: The Black Canyon Fire continues to burn....

KIRO Newsradio staff

Investigators looking for driver possibly connected to Black Canyon Fire

State fire investigators announced they are looking for a driver who was in the area when the Black Canyon Fire started.

17 hours ago

Signs for Fred Meyer, QFC stores, both owned by Kroger. (MyNorthwest file photos)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Mega-merger between Kroger and Albertsons delayed by a Colorado court

The proposed $25 billion merger of Kroger and Albertsons has been halted to wait for a ruling on a lawsuit, according to Reuters.

19 hours ago

school resource officers...

Frank Sumrall and James Lynch

School resource officers won’t be at certain Kent high schools in 2024-25

Both Kentwood and Kentlake high schools will not have school resource officers (SROs) next year, despite the growing advocacy for that role to return.

20 hours ago

Image: Monroe High School....

Bill Kaczaraba

Monroe teacher allegedly manipulated multiple students into having sex with him

A Monroe High School teacher allegedly manipulated multiple current and former students into having sex with him.

21 hours ago

new hampshire kirkland killing...

Samantha Lomibao, KIRO 7 News

Kirkland police arrest man in New Hampshire for abusing 7-year-old Kirkland girl to death

A Kirkland man was arrested in New Hampshire for allegedly abusing a 7-year-old girl to death in Kirkland in April.

22 hours ago

Snohomish County Jail...

Bill Kaczaraba

Snohomish County Jail sees its sixth death of an inmate since September

Another inmate has died at the Snohomish County Jail.Authorities found a 43-year-old woman unresponsive in her one-person cell.

1 day ago

Granite Falls resident files complaint over neighbor’s makeshift shooting range