Gee Scott: How the Seattle Seahawks look so far

The Seattle Seahawks have a day off today, and training camp has gotten off to a great start. Here are three things that have shocked me so far.

The Seahawks have training camp until its first preseason game Aug. 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Seattle will face the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns in the subsequent weeks before the regular season kicks off (for Seattle) on Sept. 8.

Any QB conversation ended by July

I can’t believe how wide the gap is between Geno Smith and Sam Howell. I’d go as far as to say that I don’t remember a Seahawks quarterback who has looked this good early on in camp (you read that right).

Any conversation revolving around a “quarterback controversy” was squashed this week in practice.

Now, if you have ever been around football — junior high football, high school, college — you know that usually that defense is usually beating up on the offense first, because the offense hasn’t gotten things together. The offense needs to develop a groove because the continuity isn’t there … yet.

Now I heard on Day 2 of practice that the defense kind of got on top of the offense, but from what I saw, Geno Smith looked good. Real good. So good that Brock and Salk led with it on their show earlier this week.

Geno looked a world different from what we saw a year ago. The offense did whatever it wanted with him under center. And he wasn’t leaning on anyone in particular. He looked Metcalf’s way. He looked Smith-Njigba’s way. He looked Lockett’s way. He included the tight ends in his drive while including running backs in the flat on simpler routes. Look out.

The secondary will take another leap

The talent at safety is something special. The addition of Rayshawn Jenkins and K’von Wallace is like putting your banana bread on a skillet with some butter (thank me later).

With Devon Witherspoon building off his rookie season, the Seattle Seahawks brought in safety Rayshawn Jenkins while locking down Julian Love long term.

Jenkins is a bad boy. Out of the Univeristy of Maimi, his first seven seasons were with the Los Angeles Chargers and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Totaling 217 combined tackles, five interceptions, three forced fumbles, 10 tackles for loss and two sacks over his last two years, he’s making his presence felt already in practice.

Meanwhile, Love got himself a new contract at $36 million for three years after not only earning a starting spot last year, but making a Pro Bowl trip to Orlando. We’ll be seeing a lot more of him soon.

The buzz is in the air

The amount of excitement about this team is the ultimate shocker. Thought there would be more uncertainty. Nope! There’s a real feeling that this team is about to be like Rocky in Rocky IV (the best Rocky movie ever, argue with someone else).

John Snyder did an excellent job in his pick for the new head coach. It may not be as loud as it was with Pete Carroll. It may not be as fun as it was with Pete Carroll, but this team is buzzing in practice!

