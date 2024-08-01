Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO

Gee & Ursula: Hollingsworth wants to strike a balance on minimum wage requirement

Aug 1, 2024, 1:44 PM

Cooks, service workers...

Will service workers lose out if the full minimum wage benefit is not enacted in Seattle in January. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle City Council member Joy Hollingsworth is re-opening the can of worms called Seattle’s minimum wage law and KIRO Newsradio hosts with “The Gee and Ursuala Show” want to know why.

Co-host Ursula Reutin said Hollingsworth “is now exploring the idea of delaying a nearly $3 an hour minimum wage increase that has been in the works for a decade.”

Credit for tips and benefits has been allowed under the city’s minimum wage law since 2015, but it was supposed to expire next year. Some say the increase will put small stores and restaurants out of business leaving employees out of their jobs.

Hollingsworth’s proposal would allow businesses with fewer than 500 employees to continue crediting tips and benefits toward their minimum wage obligations.

Background: Minimum wage debate pits small business survival against workers needed pay

“What we’re trying to do is continue to save jobs, ensure that businesses can take this impact as well and make sure that also workers are going to get the minimum wage payment,” Hollingsworth said on KIRO Newsradio. “But we want to make sure that we’re doing it in a way that’s very thoughtful, and that our small businesses can be able to provide those jobs.”

Co-host Gee Scott wanted to know what Hollingsworth would say to a worker who will not be getting the minimum wage increase in January in a city where the average rent is $2,000 a month.

“Restaurants can still use a tip credit, that accounts for the $2.75 going towards someone’s minimum wage,” Hollingsworth said. “We’re not trying to take away wages.  We’re literally just trying to find a balance in which, you know, businesses can continue to exist.”

Proponents of the minimum wage law as it’s written have hit back strongly. They said the debate took place years ago and now it’s time to pay up. Hollingsworth disagreed.

Jason Rantz: Panic as Seattle restaurants may not survive massive minimum wage shift

“There’s so many different lenses on this. I think the one thing that I want to get across to everyone because it’s being painted a picture that’s really different, is that I do not believe workers should rely on tips to make a minimum wage at all,” Hollingsworth said.

“I also want to make sure that those jobs don’t exist in an unhealthy environment. And so whether it’s saying, ‘Hey, can we wait till April to roll this out to where rent revenues are up for restaurants?’ so they can withstand this hit instead of a January where we know from November to March that those revenues are considerably down,'” she continued.

Hollingsworth said it’s all part of figuring out ways businesses can absorb this.

“It’s really hard to make it in our city,” she said. “The unaffordable housing costs are crazy. People cannot afford to live here. They cannot afford groceries. I  understand all of that. I’m just asking restaurant labor workers to figure out if there is a way we can roll this out in a way that makes sense so we keep those jobs. That’s all I’m asking.”

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X and email him here

KIRO Newsradio

Signs for Fred Meyer, QFC stores, both owned by Kroger. (MyNorthwest file photos)...

Heather Bosch

Schrier: Kroger-Albertsons deal bad for consumers, farmers

Washington Congresswoman Kim Schrier is upping her criticism about the proposed merger between Kroger and Albertsons.

2 hours ago

Photo: The primary election in Washington is Tuesday, August 6, but preparations for the big day ha...

James Lynch

King County election officials take safety precautions for upcoming primary election

The primary election in Washington is Tuesday, August 6, but preparations for the big day have been in the works for months.

24 hours ago

Photo: Over a dozen Venezuelan asylum seekers are taking refuge at a camp in Kent....

KIRO Newsradio staff with Wire Reports

‘I would like to have my family here:’ Venezuelan asylum seekers take refuge in Kent

KIRO Newsradio spoke with Venezuelan asylum seekers on Tuesday as political violence rocks their country following an election.

2 days ago

Photo: Police responded to an Auburn shooting on Monday....

James Lynch

Auburn shooting raises concerns about teens, automatic guns, gangs: ‘Really excessive’

Retired King County Sheriff Urquhart said the amount of teen crime this year seems "really excessive," after a recent Auburn shooting.

2 days ago

Photo: Miles Hudson, known as the "Belltown Hellcat," in court....

Luke Duecy

Court sets new bail for ‘Belltown Hellcat’ as he faces stalking allegations

A judge has set new bail for the "Belltown Hellcat." Hudson pled not guilty to stalking and sending an explicit video of an ex-girlfriend.

3 days ago

King County Council...

James Lynch

King County Council sees heated comments over family justice center

The King County Council Law and Justice Committee convened to vote on a motion regarding the Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center.

8 days ago

Gee & Ursula: Hollingsworth wants to strike a balance on minimum wage requirement