Hollingsworth withdraws bill that would have slowed minimum wage increases
Aug 3, 2024, 5:20 PM | Updated: 5:51 pm
(Getty Images)
Seattle’s minimum wage deal was a significant agreement between business and labor leaders. The deal, struck in 2014, established a phased-in approach to raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour. For businesses with 500 or fewer employees, there was a 10-year phase-in period, allowing them to credit tips and benefits towards the minimum wage. This effectively meant these smaller businesses could pay a lower rate compared to larger businesses.
Gee & Ursula: Hollingsworth wants to strike a balance on minimum wage requirement
This phased approach was designed to give smaller businesses more time to adjust to the higher wage requirements. However, this credit is set to expire next year, which will eliminate the two-tier system and result in a more than $3 per hour increase in the base pay rate for many establishments. This upcoming change has sparked renewed debate and concern among small business owners and workers alike.
“What we’re trying to do is continue to save jobs, ensure that businesses can take this impact as well and make sure that also workers are going to get the minimum wage payment,” Hollingsworth said on KIRO Newsradio before her decision to withdraw. “But we want to make sure that we’re doing it in a way that’s very thoughtful, and that our small businesses can be able to provide those jobs.”
MyNorthwest News: Will the minimum wage for delivery drivers in Seattle be lowered?