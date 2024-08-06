Let me preface this by saying Vice President Kamala Harris is trying something completely unprecedented. She’s been dropped into a championship game without having a chance to warm up or even lace up her shoes.

With that acknowledgment, she needs to start answering questions from the press.

For the last 15 days, Harris has been the presumptive Democratic nominee and hasn’t given a single interview. To put it another way, she’s spent 14% of what will be her time as a presidential candidate between now and November in total radio silence.

Yes, she’s in an unprecedented situation. But let’s face it: a president will face unpredictable problems starting on day one of their administration.

It was a bad day on Wall Street Monday. It sure looks like things are heating up in the Middle East between Israel and Iran. The Department of Defense is giving mixed messages about a death penalty trial for the mastermind of 9/11. These are all sober, serious topics the president must confront and, as an extension, our presidential candidates must give us their perspectives. We need to know how they would handle things — not just how President Biden is addressing them.

Even former President Donald Trump, love him or hate him, answered questions at the National Association of Black Journalists convention last week. Sure, his answers might have been a wild ride, but at least we got to see inside his head. He also makes regular appearances on friendly outlets like Fox News and conservative radio shows.

We need to compare and contrast Trump’s views with those of Harris. And the best way to do it is for her to be interviewed by the press. When we in the media ask questions, the public can make informed decisions about who they’re voting for in November.

So here’s my proposal: Vice President Harris’s team should call MSNBC right now. She should offer to give an interview tonight. Get her warmed up in the process by going to a friendly outlet. Fine. That’s what Trump does. After a couple of fawning interviews with just gentle pushback, by the end of the week, ratchet up the pressure. Have someone like Bret Baier on Fox News interview her for an hour.

We need to hear from the woman who might be president in five months. My hope is her silence is not a deliberate strategy by her campaign to freeze out the media in order to avoid hard questions between now and the election.

There’s a lot at stake in this presidential election, and, if we were to to have a candidate not answering questions? That would be a disservice to the election process. Let’s hope that’s not what is happening here.

How will you govern, Vice President Harris? We have some questions for you.

