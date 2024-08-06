A massive three-alarm brush fire near Auburn is now under control after firefighters from multiple agencies were called to contain it.

The fire was located on the 30900 block of 164th Avenue Southeast, east of Auburn. The fire was burning near transmission lines Monday afternoon, so power had to be turned off at the lines for firefighter safety.

According to Eric Autry, Public Information Officer of King County Fire District 20, the fire reached approximately five acres in size.

“Luckily, we had no structure loss,” Autry said. “There was a small shed and a trailer that burned, but the fire was kind of contained to this power line easement.”

No injuries have been reported. Fire crews will be monitoring the area overnight to make sure it doesn’t flare back up.

