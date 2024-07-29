The Pioneer Fire, which has burned for the past 51 days, is now approximately 33,000 acres in size and is only approximately 10% contained. It started as a 300-acre fire when it first came to be June 8.

The fire, located 31 miles northwest of Chelan in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, continues to challenge firefighters due to its mountainous and remote location near Lake Chelan. Fire officials in Washington previously declared the Pioneer Fire by Lake Chelan a “disaster.”

The official “disaster” declaration frees up resources for local departments to try and wrangle the wildfire.

Firefighters have pivoted to build and improve fire lines to protect the town of Stehekin, according to KIRO 7, which just received a Level 3 evacuation notice Sunday morning. Level 3 is a “Go Now” advisory, meaning the area is under serious threat of wildfire damage. The evacuation order stretches from Stehekin to Moore Point.

Investigators believe it started as a building fire, but is growing by igniting nearby trees.

According to the Wenatchee World, it might continue to smolder all summer and could take until Halloween to be fully extinguished. Heavy aircraft has already managed to drop 100,000 gallons of water onto the flames, successfully putting out a spot fire while cooling the areas where it’s actively burning.

It is one of 10 active wildfires that have been burning around the state.

June 8: When the fire began

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level 3 evacuation order for the Rex Creek area due to a fire that was originally 300 acres in size on the north shore of Lake Chelan. The fire has grown 40 times since.

Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuation orders were issued for the surrounding areas near the fire.

A Level 3 evacuation order means to leave immediately as danger is current or imminent, according to the Chelan County Fire District’s resource guide. A Level 1 order means for residents to simply be on “alert.”

State and local fire crews are on the scene attempting to contain the fire, being dubbed as the Pioneer Fire because its ignition point is believed to be near Pioneer Creek. It started around 12:30 p.m., according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources via NCWLIFE.

The firefighting crew is receiving the assistance of four helicopters as the location of the fire is only accessible via boat. Medium and light helicopters have also been delivering supplies to remote areas.

The cause is undetermined and is currently under investigation.

