Reaction inside the state to Vice President Kamala Harris’ choice of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her vice-presidential running mate was immediate and divided along party lines. The announcement has sparked discussions about Walz’s political record and his potential impact on the campaign.

Gov. Jay Inslee said on X: “I’ve been grateful for my partnership with Gov. Walz over the years, and his leadership of the Democratic Governors Association. I’m confident that as voters across the county get to know him and Gwen, they’ll appreciate his commitment to America’s working families, as do I!”

The Washington State Republican Party posted a different view: “A match made in BLM (Black Lives Matter) hell. Failed and woke border czar @VP Kamala Harris backed @MNFreedomFund that freed violent criminals during the BLM riots. Her VP pick @GovTimWalz, a proponent of child mutilation, stood idly by as MN erupted in flames.”

Walz was governor during the 2021 riots in his state. Some believe that he should have deployed the Minnesota National Guard sooner when riots broke out following the police murder of George Floyd.

Walz was a member of the United States House of Representatives from 2007 to 2019, representing Minnesota’s 1st congressional district.

Murray states excitement for Walz as Harris’ VP pick

“Excited and ready to send @KamalaHarris and Tim Walz to the White House!” Democratic Senator Patty Murray posted on X.

Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen, 2nd District, said in a statement: “(Walz’s) addition to the ticket drives home the stark choice voters have this November. The Harris-Walz team will continue to invest in transportation and we all know that transportation means jobs.”

Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal, 7th District, posted on X, “I am grateful for this outstanding pick for the American people. I know the Harris-Walz agenda will continue to mobilize voters across the country to victory in November with a bold, popular vision that focuses on the pressing economic needs of poor and working people.”

Cathy Allen, a longtime Democratic strategist and President of Seattle’s The Connections Group, weighed in on the selection. On KIRO Newsradio, Allen was asked about Walz’s handling of the George Floyd riots, Allen dismissed concerns, saying she doesn’t think it will have much of an impact.

“I think that what we’re doing is we’re looking for everything we can find right now,” Allen said. “And when you get something like this, you say, is that all?”

Allen emphasized that the public is more interested in what the candidates plan to do moving forward.

“Frankly, I think that the public’s already tired of a lot of it,” she said. “We want to know what the heck are you guys going to do?”

Harris picking Walz seen as ‘safe choice’

Walz, known for his middle-of-the-road approach and charm, is seen as a safe choice, according to Allen.

“He’s definitely of the people that she was looking at for vice president,” she noted. “He’s definitely the nicer of them all.”

She praised his accomplishments and executive experience, adding, “This guy’s got accomplishment written all over him, and he’s a good exec.”

Addressing criticisms of Harris’ handling of immigration, Allen pointed out that issues like abortion, jobs and the economy are more pressing for most voters.

“Immigration is a big issue if you’re on borders, but the fact is that most of the country is not,” she explained. “Issues like abortion, issues like jobs, issues like the economy and paying for groceries are far more relevant.”

Walz’s resume includes a background as a football coach, military service and a reputation for being a peacemaker.

“He’s also somebody that has tried to be a good Peacemaker amongst warring parties,” Allen said, highlighting his ability to bring people together.

The Republican party has been quick to criticize the selection of Walz.

In a fundraising email, former President Donald Trump said Walz would be “the worst VP in history!”

Trump claimed that Walz will “unleash HELL ON EARTH.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis labeled the choice as solidifying “the most left-wing ticket in American history.”

Former GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy also criticized the pick, describing Walz as a “massive gift to Republicans.”

Nikki Haley, another prominent Republican, stated that Democrats are “doubling down on the Progressive movement” with this selection.

