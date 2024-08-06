Cleared: I-5 south sees delays after semitruck driver loses control

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Tacoma is reporting all lanes are now open on Interstate 5 (I-5) south. The three left lanes were blocked after a semitruck crash.

All lanes are now open on SB I-5 approaching the Fife curve. The backup from this collision is considerable. It will take time for traffic to clear. pic.twitter.com/WiET77UEx7 — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) August 6, 2024

According to Washington State Patrol trooper John Dattilo, a semitruck experienced mechanical issues and the driver lost control, crashing into a car around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

WSDOT Tascoma said the crash was near the Fife curve at 70th Avenue East. The semitruck was jackknifed across the left lanes.

Fortunately, only minor injuries were reported, stated Dattilo on X.

Troopers are on scene with this collision, SB I5 near 70th, involving two cars and a semi truck. The semi experienced mechanical issues and lost control. Only minor injuries have been reported. Expect delays for several hours as we work to clear the scene. https://t.co/G7b4Jr8483 pic.twitter.com/L4y3NpAk53 — Trooper John Dattilo (@wspd1pio) August 6, 2024

However, although lanes are open, WSDOT Tacoma said it will take time for traffic to clear.

