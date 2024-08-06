Close
Cleared: I-5 south sees delays after semitruck driver loses control

Aug 6, 2024, 2:36 PM | Updated: 4:06 pm

A semitruck experienced mechanical issues on the driver lost control, causing a crash on I-5 south. (Photo courtesy of WSP)

BY JULIA DALLAS


The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Tacoma is reporting all lanes are now open on Interstate 5 (I-5) south. The three left lanes were blocked after a semitruck crash.

According to Washington State Patrol trooper John Dattilo, a semitruck experienced mechanical issues and the driver lost control, crashing into a car around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

WSDOT Tascoma said the crash was near the Fife curve at 70th Avenue East. The semitruck was jackknifed across the left lanes.

Fortunately, only minor injuries were reported, stated Dattilo on X.

However, although lanes are open, WSDOT Tacoma said it will take time for traffic to clear.

