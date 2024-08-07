Three injured after Central District shooting erupts during funeral gathering

Three people were injured in a shooting outside a funeral gathering in Seattle’s Central District Tuesday.

One man was shot in the head, one female was shot in the buttocks and one man was shot in the right thigh. The shooting occurred near 26th Avenue South and South Norman Street.

Eric Munoz, officer and spokesperson for the Seattle Police Department (SPD), said witnesses who spoke to fellow officers feared an act of “retaliation” would occur at the funeral gathering.

“They had fear that there might be some sort of retaliation involved,” Munoz told KIRO Newsradio. “Now whether or not that occurred is unconfirmed.”

One of the funeral gathering shooting victims, a 26-year-old man, is in critical condition, as of this reporting. Another victim, a 30-year-old man, is currently in serious condition, while the 30-year-old woman who got hurt in the shooting was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in serious, but stable, condition.

A dumped stolen vehicle was recovered nearby and towed for processing. Police are still searching for the suspects involved. No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story, check back for details

