The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a marijuana deal that went bad after it turned into a shooting and then, a carjacking.

The crime spree unfolded Sunday in Spanaway near the Life Center Church. Women told deputies they were meeting a man to sell him marijuana but when he got in the car, he immediately attacked them.

“He got into the passenger seat of the vehicle, he immediately pistol-whipped the driver in the face, then turned and shot the woman in the backseat two times,” Pierce County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss, Jr. told KIRO Newsradio on Tuesday.

After the attack, the man allegedly stole the car and fled the scene but not before the driver tried to stop him.

“The driver got out of the car, pulled out her own gun and fired at the suspect as he was driving away,” Moss said.

The woman who was shot made her way to a nearby home to get help. A deputy’s body camera shows deputies working to save the woman until paramedics arrived and rushed her to the hospital. She’s expected to be OK.

However, the investigation is still underway. Neither the man nor the car has been found and investigators believe there may be more to the story.

“With marijuana being legal in the state, it doesn’t really make sense that you would be selling or trying to buy it from somebody because you’re just going to be saving five bucks here or there,” Moss said. “We’re still investigating to confirm if that’s the only thing that was going on here or did something else happen.”

Plus, as Moss, pointed out, this incident illustrates that you never know what kind of person you’re going to meet, or what their real motives are.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or 911.

