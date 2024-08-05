Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Multiple injured after First Hill shooting broke out early Monday morning

Aug 5, 2024, 6:45 AM | Updated: 10:49 am

first hill shooting...

Seattle police at the scene of the shooting at the intersection of Broadway and Pike Street (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Luke Duecy's Profile Picture

BY LUKE DUECY


Luke Duecy -- KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Seattle Police are investigating an overnight shootout in the heart of the Capitol Hill Neighborhood. Multiple people were rushed to nearby hospitals suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

Witnesses told KIRO Newsradio they heard at least eight to nine gunshots near the intersection of Broadway and East Pike Street around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Police responded and blocked off East Pike to 10th Avenue. They said they found one man shot in his finger and a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her head. They said a bullet grazed her.

Moments later, investigators received reports of another male victim who walked into Kaiser Permanente Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right leg. A fourth victim shot two times in the back, police said, crashed a vehicle into the main entrance at Swedish Medical Center several blocks away. At the scene, a water hydrant and light pole were visibly smashed and in pieces. Police said the vehicle was also struck by multiple bullets.

One witness who was sleeping in a business doorway was woken up by between eight and nine gunshots. Another witness, who would only provide his first name, told KIRO Newsradio it sounded like somebody started firing a machine gun.

“It was just a quick barrage of gunfire,” Jonathan said. “Maybe eight or nine shots all at once.”

Another witness who heard the shots said gun violence in that area of Capitol Hill happens more often than people might think. He said he has been targeted by gunmen more than once.

“When you’re out here and you get shot at more than once you become accustomed to it,” Reginald said. “I’ve been shot at like four or five times out here.”

In the moments after the shooting, police said the victim’s injuries ranged from stable to serious. They said all the victims were in their 20s and all had injuries that were considered non-life threatening.

According to investigators, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and arrests have been made so far.

This is a developing story, check back for details

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest

Luke Duecy is a reporter for KIRO Newsradio.

