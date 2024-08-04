WSP looking for person involved in deadly hit-and-run

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is looking for someone who drove off from a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 5 (I-5) in the Seattle area.

According to WSP via a news release, just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday a man tried to dart across I-5 North at South Albro.

Local crime: South Seattle shooting, attempted robbery leads to arrest

A couple from Bothell in a Ford Escape hit him, throwing him into the next lane over.

Troopers said someone driving in that lane hit him a second time and that driver never stopped. WSP does not have any details on the vehicle or driver.

The man trying to cross the freeway died.

WSP stated it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.

More MyNorthwest news: Seattle drug-related crime in public places is the focus of new legislation