Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

WSP looking for person involved in deadly hit-and-run

Aug 4, 2024, 1:45 PM

Photo: WSP is looking for someone who drove off from a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on I-5 i...

WSP is looking for someone who drove off from a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on I-5 in the Seattle area. (Photo: Al Pavangkanan via Flickr Creative Commons)

KIRO Newsradio staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO NEWSRADIO STAFF


KIRO Newsradio -- Here for what's next

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is looking for someone who drove off from a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 5 (I-5) in the Seattle area.

According to WSP via a news release, just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday a man tried to dart across I-5 North at South Albro.

Local crime: South Seattle shooting, attempted robbery leads to arrest

A couple from Bothell in a Ford Escape hit him, throwing him into the next lane over.

Troopers said someone driving in that lane hit him a second time and that driver never stopped. WSP does not have any details on the vehicle or driver.

The man trying to cross the freeway died.

WSP stated it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.

More MyNorthwest news: Seattle drug-related crime in public places is the focus of new legislation

Crime Blotter

first hill shooting...

Luke Duecy

Multiple injured after First Hill shooting broke out early Monday morning

Multiple people were injured and rushed to nearby hospitals after an early-morning shooting in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood broke out.

6 hours ago

Photo: Seattle police arrested two men and recovered guns, drugs and cash on July 24 during patrols...

Julia Dallas

Police arrest 2 men; seize guns, cash, drugs in Aurora patrol

Seattle police arrested two men and seized guns, drugs and cash on July 24 during patrols along the Aurora Avenue Corridor.

18 hours ago

Photo: Parents at a Tacoma daycare are calling for change after they say people are constantly camp...

Samantha Lomibao, KIRO 7 News

Tacoma daycare parents concerned for child safety due to nearby encampment

Parents at a Tacoma daycare are calling for change after they say people are constantly camping and using drugs on the property.

21 hours ago

Seattle Police vehicles...

Bill Kaczaraba

South Seattle shooting, attempted robbery leads to arrest

Seattle Police apprehended a man in connection with a shooting and attempted robbery in South Seattle on Friday evening.

2 days ago

Photo: The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said a Bremerton shooting in a home was a targeted attack...

James Lynch

Sheriff: Violent home invasion shooting in Bremerton was targeted

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said a home invasion shooting Friday in Bremerton was a targeted attack.

2 days ago

Photo: An Auburn Police Department vehicle can be seen on a road. The police chief confirmed gang r...

Julia Dallas

Former King County sheriff: ‘If you start a gang unit, gang crime will go off the charts’

The question of gang violence has been raised as a rash of shootings involving teenagers have been seen around King County.

3 days ago

WSP looking for person involved in deadly hit-and-run