Seattle Police apprehended a man in connection with a shooting and attempted robbery in South Seattle on Friday evening.

According to the Seattle Police blotter, on August 2nd, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting incident near Rainier Avenue South and South Alaska Street. They found a 59-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The Seattle Fire Department provided medical assistance at the scene, and the victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene, prompting officers to gather evidence and interview witnesses. The Tukwila Police Department and King County Sheriff’s Office K9 units assisted in the search. During this time, another individual reported being threatened by the armed suspect.

After an extensive search, police located the suspect nearby and took him into custody, although the firearm was not recovered. The 39-year-old man was booked into King County Jail on charges of felony assault and attempted robbery.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation, with detectives from the Gun Violence Reduction Unit taking the lead on the case.

