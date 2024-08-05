Seattle police arrested two men and seized guns, drugs and cash on July 24 during patrols along the Aurora Avenue Corridor.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), during the night of July 24, officers spotted a silver BMW sedan without a license plate and a black BMW sedan without plates near North 105th Street and Aurora Avenue North.

Police reported both cars ran red lights and were driving recklessly. The BMWs drove together until they parked in a lot to exchange items and then left the area.

SPD said when officers tried to stop the silver BMW, the driver sped away and continued speeding on Aurora Avenue North, running red lights. Meanwhile, police tracked the black BMW.

Both cars met up again and officers moved in to detain them. As police got closer to the black BMW, the 22-year-old man driving tried to get away, according to SPD. However, officers removed the man from the car and arrested him. He also tried to run away while in custody but was unsuccessful, reported police.

SPD stated inside the black BMW, officers found a gun with a switch in the passenger seat and a rifle on the floorboard.

Police also detained the driver of the silver BMW, a 20-year-old man. Officers reportedly found a handgun in the driver’s seat and the gun had its serial number scratched off.

Both BMWs were towed and impounded.

Following a search warrant, police discovered a total of five guns, two that were stolen, 150 grams of fentanyl and more than $18,000 in cash, according to SPD.

The 22-year-old man was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and elduing and the 20-year-old man was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, as reported by police.

The passengers in each car, a 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were both interviewed and released from the scene.

“These proactive patrols are an ongoing commitment to our community members and business owners in the North Precinct as Seattle police continue to address violence in the area,” SPD stated in the news release.

Anyone with information, photos or video related to the crimes is asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at 206-233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers never asks for the names of callers and therefore callers can remain anonymous.

