CRIME BLOTTER

More than 140 roosters seized in Pierce County cock fighting raid

Aug 5, 2024, 4:26 PM | Updated: 4:32 pm

Photo: Pierce County deputies and animal control raided a home and rescued more than 140 roosters t...

Pierce County deputies and animal control raided a home and rescued more than 140 roosters that deputies said were bred for cock fighting. (Photo courtesy of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

(Photo courtesy of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio reporter

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Pierce County Animal Control raided what was thought to be a vacant home in Buckley on August 1. In and around the home, officers rescued more than 140 roosters that deputies said were bred, raised, trained and equipped for cock fighting.

“The way we know that is because of the medication that he had there,” Pierce County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. told KIRO Newsradio on Monday. “He had knives that are used to put on a chicken’s feet. He had altered some of the roosters by cutting off their crowns and wattles around their neck to prevent them from bleeding heavily during fighting. There was plenty of evidence to show the owner there was operating a cock fighting ring.”

Photo: Evidence of cock fighting.

Evidence of cock fighting. (Photo courtesy the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department)

Moss said the first order of business was to rescue the birds.

“We care about animals just like we care about people,” Moss said. “People shouldn’t be treating animals in ways that basically amount to torture.”

Sheriff: Violent home invasion shooting in Bremerton was targeted

This is just the latest incident of animal cruelty in the last month in Pierce County. On July 18, nearly 70 puppies were rescued from a home in Lakebay. A week later more than 30 cats and kittens were rescued from another home. They are being nursed back to health and placed in foster homes until they can be adopted.

Photo: On July 18, nearly 70 puppies were rescued from a home in Lakebay.

On July 18, nearly 70 puppies were rescued from a home in Lakebay. (Photo courtesy of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department)

As for the birds, all are being temporarily housed in one of two shelters until more permanent housing can be found, by way of adoption.

The owners face several felony charges, including animal cruelty. Those charges will come later. The primary focus now is taking care of the birds.

“The biggest thing is to make sure we get the animals away from the person, first, and get them taken care of,” Moss said, “We will try to get those criminal charges as best we can on the back side.”

“If you’re in possession of an animal and your lack of care is putting this animal in harm’s way, we want to make sure that person can’t own these animals again,” he added.

If you suspect animal cruelty, call 911.

More from James Lynch: Auburn PD confirms rash of gun violence is gang-related but there is no gang unit

James Lynch is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of James’ stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.

