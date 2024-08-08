Edmonds College (EC) is set to launch two new bachelor programs in computer science, robotics and artificial intelligence. Applications are now open for the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science (BS-CS) and the Bachelor of Applied Science in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (BAS-ROBAI).

“We are proud to introduce our very first Bachelor of Science (BS) program on campus in computer science and our fifth Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in ROBAI,” EC President Dr. Amit B. Singh stated on the school’s website. “Computer science, robotics and AI are dynamic fields constantly evolving and shaping our world in countless ways.”

Tuition for the programs, which begin this fall, is half the national average, as calculated by the National Center for Education Statistics.

EC, formerly known as Edmonds Community College, began offering bachelor’s degrees locally in 1975 through a partnership with Central Washington University (CWU). The first programs offered at the Lynnwood Center were accounting and business administration. In 2002, CWU opened Snoqualmie Hall on campus, and CWU-Lynnwood now offers eight bachelor’s degrees and one master’s program. In April 2020, the college shortened its name to Edmonds College to reflect the availability of four-year degree programs.

“Computer science students have almost always been headed for jobs that didn’t exist while they were in school,” Computer Science Department Head Allison Obourn said. “Programming languages, systems and devices come and go so fast that there is no way a program can prepare students for everything they will need in their career. So, instead, we focus on a deep understanding of the underlying concepts and logic.”

The computer science program is designed to prepare students for careers across various industry sectors and for advanced studies in computing, science, engineering and other professional fields.

Students in the computer science program will learn mathematical foundations, step-by-step problem-solving principles, emerging technologies such as AI and data analytics and computer science theory in designing computer and software-based systems of varying complexity.

“While specific tools and languages change, the principles don’t,” Obourn added. “This means that students will have the tools and understanding they need to learn whatever comes next. This will allow them to keep their knowledge up-to-date and relevant throughout their careers without the need for more school.”

The BAS-ROBAI program will emphasize hands-on learning with machines, computer vision, natural language processing and robotics design.

“Graduates will be uniquely positioned to advance the development and implementation of intelligent automated systems across multiple industries,” Dr. Carey Schroyer, Dean of STEM said.

With the robotics and AI job market projected to grow significantly in the coming years, this degree offers students a competitive edge in securing rewarding careers at the forefront of technological innovation.

The college said class sizes for the new programs are capped at 30 students, providing personalized attention and fostering strong relationships with diverse and experienced faculty.

